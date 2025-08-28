

PGS selects thyssenkrupp nucera as preferred supplier for 1.4 GW electrolyzer for flagship green iron project in Australia

Australian company Progressive Green Solutions (PGS) plans to initially produce up to 7 million tonnes of green iron pellets annually for both direct export and producing green Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI)

This production will add value to nearby iron ore operations, and will be supported by 100 percent locally generated renewable energy.

Total electrolyzer capacity of 1.4 gigawatts (GW) will be required, using modular scalum® electrolysis units from thyssenkrupp nucera. thyssenkrupp nucera thereby becomes the preferred technology supplier for projects adding up to more than 3 GW globally. Dortmund/Perth, August 28, 2025 – Australia's Progressive Green Solutions (PGS), a cornerstone developer and providers of sustainable energy system solutions, has selected thyssenkrupp nucera as its preferred supplier of electrolyzers, with a total installed capacity of 1.4 GW for the production of green hydrogen for the Mid-West Green Iron project. This project aims to annually produce 7 million tonns of green iron pellets, converting half of this to make 2.5 million tonns of green Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) in Western Australia's Mid West region near the regional city of Geraldton. HBI is a compressed form of Direct Reduced Iron (DRI), which will be exported as a value-added product from Western Australia. The plant will be powered by renewable energy, consuming green hydrogen whilst utilizing local magnetite iron ore. This will help to significantly reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90 percent, compared to traditional steel production. This flagship Giga-scale project will transform the region into a global center for green iron production with first export anticipated in 2029. The project has an integrated supply chain from mine to port, utilizing already established key infrastructure. PGS's long-term goal is to produce and export up to 30 million tonns of DR-grade green pellets, plus 10 million tonns of green HBI per year as it scales up its plant. With the selection of the world's leading provider of electrolysis technologies, PGS is relying on thyssenkrupp nucera's state-of-the-art, scalable and highly efficient alkaline water electrolysis technology with its modularized 20 MW scalum® units to produce the required green hydrogen. James Rhee, Managing Director of PGS, states:“We appreciate the effort and expertise that the thyssenkrupp nucera Australia team has provided for our lighthouse green iron project to date. As a partner with proven technology and execution competence, we look forward to progressing the cooperation with thyssenkrupp nucera in the next stages of the project.” Dr. Johann Rinnhofer, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera Australia stated:“The collaboration between PGS and thyssenkrupp nucera is an exciting step toward pioneering the green iron opportunity in Australia, whilst reducing the carbon footprint of steelmaking globally.” thyssenkrupp nucera will continue to develop the project, which is currently still in an early planning phase, together with the customer and work toward signing an EPF (engineering, procurement, fabrication) contract. The realization of the project is subject to a final investment decision (FID). This project is not expected to have any relevant impact on thyssenkrupp nucera's sales and earnings before fiscal year 2026/27.

Progressive Green Solutions (PGS) is an Australian private company focused on the development and operation of green manufacturing and renewable energy projects in Western Australia. PGS team are passionate about taking action to build truly green projects that make meaningful impact on Climate Change for the world. PGS lighthouse project will show people that real change is possible and encourage them to follow in our footsteps. -p About thyssenkrupp nucera:

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for highly efficient electrolysis plants. The company has extensive expertise in the design, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants. Its track record includes more than 600 successfully installed projects with a total capacity of more than 10 gigawatts. thyssenkrupp nucera's chlor-alkali electrolysis plants allow significant savings in construction costs and offer fast, simple, and cost-effective assembly. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July 2023 and is a member of the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



