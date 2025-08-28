403
Palestinian Man Injured By Occupation Forces' Bullets In West Bank
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Palestinian young man was shot by Israeli occupation forces on Thursday in Wadi al-Hummus, northeast of Bethlehem in the West Bank.
The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) quoted the Palestinian Red Crescent Society as saying that its crews responded to the young man who was shot in the foot with live ammunition. He was later transferred to Beit Jala Hospital for treatment.
Thirty-seven Palestinians were injured yesterday by live and rubber bullets during the Israeli occupation forces' raid on the Old City of Nablus in the northern West Bank.
The Israeli occupation continues escalation in the West Bank, coinciding with its intensive military operations in the Gaza Strip.
