Dermatology Expert Laurel Leithauser, MD, FFAD, FACMS, Offers UV Protection And Skin Cancer Screening Advice In Hellonation

Why should residents in Traverse City treat a skin cancer screening like any other annual health exam? In HelloNation , Dr. Laurel Leithauser of Leithauser Skin Institute explains why routine checkups are essential for identifying skin cancer early, especially in a region where UV exposure is intensified by the local landscape. With Traverse City's mix of sand, water, snow, and seasonal sun, the potential for sun-related skin damage remains high, even among those who use sunscreen.

Dr. Leithauser notes that Traverse City's natural beauty, while a major draw for locals and visitors alike, also creates conditions where ultraviolet rays reflect more aggressively off water, snow, and sand. This kind of environmental UV exposure quietly builds up over time, increasing the risk of skin cancer even for those who take basic protective steps. The cumulative effect on skin cells can trigger changes that lead to skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma.

To protect your skin, Dr. Leithauser recommends treating annual dermatology screenings with the same importance as a yearly physical. These comprehensive exams allow dermatologists to identify early warning signs that could otherwise go unnoticed. They're especially important in Northern Michigan, where the sun's reflection off water, snow and sand nearly doubles UV intensity, making daily sun protection routines less effective on their own.

She emphasizes that early detection through annual skin cancer screening leads to more straightforward treatment and better outcomes. If skin cancer is identified early, it can often be removed with a minor surgical procedure. Left untreated, however, it may become locally destructive or even become life-threatening. This is why dermatologists across Traverse City strongly advocate for regular monitoring as part of every resident's healthcare plan.

Beyond the yearly visit, Dr. Leithauser urges patients to pay attention to their skin all year long. New growths, unhealed sores, or changing moles should always be brought to a professional's attention. But she also warns that self-checks should not replace full-body skin exams performed by a dermatologist, who is trained to spot subtle developments that might otherwise be missed.

Sunscreen, hats, and UV-blocking clothing remain essential tools in the fight against skin cancer, but Dr. Leithauser reminds readers that these steps have limits, especially in regions like Traverse City where the natural environment magnifies UV risk. For many residents, the issue isn't a lack of awareness, but underestimating how powerful UV reflection can be. She advises combining smart daily habits with professional care to build a layered defense against sun-related skin conditions.

The article also highlights that Northern Michigan dermatologists are uniquely positioned to help. They understand how local weather patterns and recreational habits affect long-term skin health. With that insight, they're able to offer personalized care strategies that go beyond general advice. For Traverse City residents, working with a local expert means getting guidance that takes into account how regional lifestyle choices intersect with UV exposure risks.

While sun protection has long been part of public health conversations, Dr. Leithauser's focus in this article is on turning awareness into action. One skin cancer screening per year may seem simple, but she points out that this single step can be the difference between a minor procedure and a more serious medical journey.

For those living in high UV reflection areas like Traverse City, it's not just about avoiding sunburn. It's about long-term skin care and risk management. Regular dermatology visits help keep skin cancer risks in check and ensure that problems are caught while they're still small.

Read the full article, Why Traverse City Residents Should Prioritize Annual Skin Cancer Screenings , to learn more about how to protect your skin and reduce the risk of sun-related health issues in Northern Michigan.

