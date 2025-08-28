Global Smoke Grenade Market To Reach $1.1 Billion At A Steady 5.4% CAGR By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Smoke Grenade Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Smoke Grenade Market Be By 2025?

Recent years have seen a robust growth in the market size of smoke grenades . The market, which was worth $0.85 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to $0.89 billion in 2025, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Factors such as escalating demands for crowd control, mounting security apprehensions, the surge in military and law enforcement activities, the growing utilization in training drills, and heightened cognizance about non-lethal weaponry are contributing to the growth observed in the historic period.

The size of the smoke grenade market is predicted to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, escalating to $1.10 billion by 2029, with a 5.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The anticipated growth during this forecasted timeline can be linked to the escalating adoption of cutting-edge tactical gear, increased requirement for non-violent crowd regulation, growing funds directed towards defense technologies, stringent government guidelines on public safety, and an amplified demand for multi-purpose smoke grenades. Key trends identified during this forecasted period encompass developments in non-hazardous smoke formulations, sophisticated multi-spectral smoke technologies, innovations in dual-vent and top-pull designs, implementation of UAV-deployable smoke systems, and progress in eco-friendly pyrotechnics.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Smoke Grenade Market Landscape?

The growth of the smoke grenade market is anticipated to be propelled by the rising defense budgets. These budgets represent the financial allocation by a government for its defense infrastructure, military operations, personnel, and equipment. Increased funding for defense is typically triggered by growing geopolitical tensions caused by unfolding conflicts and global security challenges. With enhanced defense budgets, there is a heightened adoption of state-of-the-art smoke grenades as they lead to investments in contemporary non-lethal technologies. These grenades augment tactical operations by providing superior concealment, signaling, and crowd management, thereby bolstering overall defense readiness. For example, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a non-government organization based in Sweden, reported in April 2024 that global military expenditure hit $2.443 trillion, recording a 6.8% rise compared to 2022. As a result, the smoke grenade market is being positively impacted by the escalating defense budgets.

Who Are The Top Players In The Smoke Grenade Market?

Major players in the Smoke Grenade Global Market Report 2025 include:

. General Dynamics Corporation

. Thales Group

. Hanwha Corporation

. Rheinmetall AG

. Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG

. Lacroix Defense

. Combined Systems Inc.

. Arsenal Joint Stock Company

. Pyrotechnic Specialties Inc.

. Enola Gaye

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Smoke Grenade Industry?

Key players in the smoke grenade market are prioritizing the creation of technologically superior products such as bimodular and bi-spectral systems, aimed at improving concealment and combating contemporary surveillance techniques. Bimodular and bi-spectral systems are smoke grenades equipped with two modules designed for swift deployment and prolonged concealment, offering coverage across both visible and infrared spectrums. For example, Rheinmetall AG, a defense company based in Germany, unveiled the Maske 81 mm smoke/obscurant grenade in January 2022. The Maske 81mm is a smoke grenade of a bimodular, bi-spectral type with a rapid-response decoy and sustained concealment module that emits smoke visible in both visible and infrared spectrums. This interferes with enemy visual and infrared lines of sight, safeguarding armored vehicles from optical sensors, laser rangefinders, and target illuminators.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Smoke Grenade Market

The smoke grenade market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Burst Smoke Grenade, Micro Smoke Grenade, Wire Pull Smoke Grenade, Other Types

2) By Composition: Chemical Smoke Grenades, Biodegradable Smoke Grenades, Non-Toxic Smoke Grenades

3) By Application: Signaling, Screening And Obscuring, Riot Control, Other Applications

4) By End User: Military And Defense, Law Enforcement, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Burst Smoke Grenade: High-Output Burst Smoke Grenade, Tactical Screening Smoke Grenade, Colored Burst Smoke Grenade, Training Burst Smoke Grenade, Multi-Spectral Burst Smoke Grenade

2) By Micro Smoke Grenade: Miniature Tactical Smoke Grenade, Concealment Smoke for Urban Combat, Riot Control Micro Smoke, Portable Signal Micro Smoke, Flash And Smoke Combo

3) By Wire Pull Smoke Grenade: Single-Color Wire Pull Grenade, Dual-Color Or Multicolor Wire Pull Grenade, Cold Burn Wire Pull Grenade, Civilian Use Wire Pull, Law Enforcement Wire Pull Grenade

4) By Other Types: Electronic Smoke Devices, Remote-Activated Smoke Grenades, Thermobaric Smoke Grenade, Impact-Activated Smoke Devices, Underwater Smoke Signals

Smoke Grenade Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for smoke grenades. In the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is projected to escalate at the highest rate. The study includes an analysis of the smoke grenade market across regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

