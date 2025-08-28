Smokeless Rifle Powder Market To Reach $1.45 Billion By 2029 With 5.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Smokeless Rifle Powder Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Smokeless Rifle Powder Market Size And Growth?

The market size of smokeless rifle powder has shown a robust growth in the past few years. Its size is estimated to increase from $1.11 billion in 2024 to $1.18 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include an escalation in military modernization initiatives, increasing law enforcement requirements, a rise in recreational shooting, a burgeoning hunting culture, and the growth in civilian firearm ownership.

Expectations for the smokeless rifle powder market indicate robust expansion in the coming years, with estimates projecting a value of $1.45 billion in 2029, a growth forecasted at a compound annual rate of 5.3%. Various factors contributing to this growth encompass increased defense spending, heightened interest and participation in shooting sports, heightened demand for superior-quality ammunition, the proliferation of hunting activities, and an upswing in civilian ownership of firearms. Foreseen trends for this anticipated growth phase involve progress in environmentally friendly powder formulas, incorporation of degradable materials, advancements driven by technology to improve performance, breakthroughs in temperature-stable powders, and progress in the creation of polymer-coated powders.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Smokeless Rifle Powder Market?

The growth of the smokeless rifle powder market is anticipated to be boosted by the escalating trend of hunting. Hunting, which usually refers to the pursuit, capture, or killing of wildlife for food, sport, or population control, has seen a rise in popularity. The growing interest in outdoor activities, wildlife conservation initiatives, cultural tradition, and the search for sustainable, self-sourced food have all contributed to this trend. Smokeless rifle powders facilitate hunting by offering cleaner combustion, improved precision, and dependable performance, allowing hunters to obtain reliable and efficient outcomes in the field. For example, a report published by the Outdoor Industry Association, a U.S.- based non-profit organization, stated that hunting participation in the U.S. increased by 1% in 2022 compared to 2021, with 14.7 million Americans participating in hunting at least once using a bow or firearm. Hence, the rise in hunting popularity is propelling the progress of the smokeless rifle powder market .

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Smokeless Rifle Powder Market?

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Smokeless Rifle Powder Market?

Leading businesses in the smokeless rifle powder industry are directing their focus towards the creation of inventive products like precision shooting smokeless rifle powder. This initiative aims to provide users with powders that ensure steadfast operationality even under varying weather conditions and enhance precision, supporting consistent outcomes for hunting and competitive shooting alike. Precision shooting smokeless rifle powder, specifically engineered, guarantees a steady, clear and stable performance for applications that require high precision in shooting. Its formulation is set to generate uniform combustion rates and pressure levels, vital for maintaining closely-grouped shots and predictable ballistics. For instance, in August 2022, Alliant Powder, an American company, introduced Reloder TS 15.5, a smokeless rifle powder created to provide steady performance for precision shooting and reloading purposes. This breakthrough smokeless rifle powder is equipped with cutting-edge formulation technology, optimized grain shape, and accurate burning speed. These features allow for dependable ignition, enhanced shot-to-shot uniformity, and improved accuracy favoured by competitive shooters and hunters. Reloder TS 15.5 provides a versatile solution, suitable for various rifle calibres and shooting categories.

How Is The Smokeless Rifle Powder Market Segmented?

The smokeless rifle powder market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Smokeless Powder: Single Base Powder, Double Base Powder, Ball Powder, Extruded Powder

2) By Formulation: Smokeless Powder With Stabilizers, Non-Stabilized Smokeless Powder, Environmentally Friendly Formulations

3) By Application: Hunting, Sport Shooting, Military And Law Enforcement, Reloading

4) By End-User: Individual Users, Commercial Manufacturers, Government And Defense Organizations, Retailers And Distributors

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Smokeless Rifle Powder Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global smokeless rifle powder market. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to exhibit the most rapid growth over the forecast period. The market report encompasses a review of diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

