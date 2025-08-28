Interior Design Expert Tanya Heilman Shares Professional Tips On Layering Window Treatments In Hellonation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EAGLE, Idaho, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why do interior designers treat window coverings as one of the most important decisions in a room's design? In HelloNation , Tanya Heilman of Gotcha Covered of Eagle explains how layering window treatments brings depth, elegance, and versatility to any space. For homeowners in Eagle, where large windows and scenic views are common, the layered approach allows for both enhanced beauty and better control over light, temperature, and privacy.

According to Heilman, the secret to a polished room often starts at the window. Rather than relying on a single shade or panel, interior designers frequently pair materials such as linen drapes with bamboo or cellular shades to create a richer, more functional look. The result is a space that feels thoughtfully composed, not just visually, but practically.

“Layering window treatments is really about flexibility,” Heilman says in the article.“Different layers give you better options for light control, insulation, and visual appeal throughout the day.” One popular example in Eagle homes is combining layered shades and curtains, which allows residents to filter sunlight in the afternoon while maintaining warmth and privacy during the evening.

Window coverings are much more than a decorative accent. As Heilman points out, they're foundational design elements that influence the room's color palette, texture, and overall atmosphere. A space with strong architectural features or bold color might benefit from soft linen drapes to add balance. In contrast, a clean, minimalist design can come to life with natural textures, like pairing a woven shade with flowing curtains.

The article also highlights the practical advantages of layering window treatments in a climate like Eagle's. Large glass panes can bring in excessive summer heat or lose warmth in the winter. Pairing insulating layered shades and curtains, such as a cellular shade beneath decorative drapery, not only improves light control but also helps with temperature regulation and energy efficiency, all while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic.

Color and material coordination are essential to this layered approach. Interior designers often match wood-toned blinds to existing furniture or select drapery fabrics that complement upholstery and rugs. Even small details, such as curtain rods or rings, are chosen to align with finishes found on lighting fixtures or cabinet hardware. These connections make the space feel intentional and unified.

Texture also plays a significant role in successful window coverings. A smooth roller shade might offer functionality, but combining it with linen drapes or velvet panels adds dimension and interest. In bedrooms, for example, velvet drapes paired with soft fabric shades can create a luxurious, quiet atmosphere, while casual areas benefit from lighter textures like cotton or woven woods.

Functionality remains a top priority. In a media room, light control might mean cutting glare without darkening the room too much. In a home office, it may involve layering a sheer for daytime privacy with a thicker layer for full evening coverage. Heilman explains that understanding how a space will be used allows interior designers to recommend the right combinations of layered shades and curtains for each room's unique needs.

Another reason layering window treatments remains a top recommendation is durability. Tanya Heilman works closely with trusted suppliers to source high-quality materials that resist fading and maintain their shape over time. Whether it's custom linen drapes or specialty blackout shades, investing in the right window coverings improves not just the room's look but also the everyday experience of living in it.

Ultimately, Heilman encourages homeowners to treat window coverings as a key part of the design process from the very beginning. When approached with the same level of planning and care as furniture or paint color, layering window treatments enhances every aspect of the room, from aesthetics to comfort and function.

To learn more about how professionals in Eagle approach windows as a foundation of good design, read the full article, What Interior Designers Know About Layering Window Treatments , featured in HelloNation.

