Firearms Experts Kerry And Shirley Stephens Share Rifle Build Advice In Hellonation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAINESVILLE, Ga., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What factors should shooters consider when customizing an AR-15 to match their shooting style? In HelloNation , firearms experts Kerry Stephens and Shirley Stephens, owners of Country Boy Sports and Accessories, offer a detailed guide on how to plan an AR-15 build for specific purposes, including home defense, hunting, and competition. They stress that a rifle should be tailored for performance rather than appearance, and that each component plays a role in achieving the best results for its intended use.

They explain that identifying the primary purpose of the AR-15 is the first step in the process. For home defense, a shorter barrel between 10.5 and 14.5 inches combined with a low-power optic or red dot sight can improve maneuverability in tight spaces. Hunters may opt for longer barrels in the 18- to 20-inch range to increase bullet velocity and effective range, pairing them with scopes suited to their target game. Competitive shooters often choose mid-length barrels of around 16 inches for a balance of speed and accuracy, along with adjustable stocks and specialized triggers for fine-tuning.

Barrel length remains one of the most influential factors in performance. Short barrels make the rifle lighter and quicker to aim, while longer barrels allow for greater accuracy over distance. Barrel profiles also impact handling, with heavier barrels better suited for sustained fire and lighter barrels improving mobility. Twist rate is another critical detail, as it determines how well the barrel stabilizes different bullet weights, directly affecting precision.

The Stephens explain that matching the gas system to the barrel length is essential for reliable cycling and controlled recoil. Pistol-length gas systems pair with very short barrels under 10.5 inches, carbine-length systems are ideal for barrels up to 16 inches, mid-length systems suit barrels from 14.5 to 18 inches, and rifle-length systems deliver the softest recoil for 18- to 20-inch builds. Selecting the correct buffer weight and spring tension can further improve the firearm's reliability and smoothness.

When it comes to optics, the Stephens recommend choosing based on the expected shooting distance and environment. Close-range setups benefit from red dot or holographic sights for rapid target acquisition, while low-power variable optics offer versatility for mixed-distance shooting. High-magnification scopes excel in long-range hunting or precision work. They note that backup iron sights remain a practical safeguard if an electronic optic fails.

Triggers also play a key role in customizing an AR-15. While standard mil-spec triggers are rugged and affordable, they tend to have heavier pulls. Match-grade triggers provide a lighter, crisper break for improved accuracy, and two-stage triggers offer better control under pressure. The Stephens emphasize that trigger selection should balance performance needs with safety, as triggers that are too light can be risky in high-stress scenarios.

Ergonomic adjustments can make a significant difference in comfort and control. Adjustable stocks allow shooters to adapt the rifle's length of pull for different clothing or gear, while grip angle, handguard type, and control textures can enhance handling. Regardless of customization, the Stephens stress that quality components and proper assembly are non-negotiable for safety and dependability.

Finally, they remind shooters that even the best build requires regular care. Using reputable parts, performing correct installation, and maintaining a consistent cleaning schedule will ensure that an AR-15 operates reliably across different environments and shooting disciplines.

The full article, How to Choose the Right AR-15 Build for Your Shooting Style , offers a complete breakdown of how to select the right barrel length, gas system, optics, and triggers, and how to balance performance with reliability. This is according to Kerry Stephens and Shirley Stephens of Country Boy Sports and Accessories, who share their expertise in HelloNation.

