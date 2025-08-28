Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size Worth $450.6 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By The Business Research Company

Scrap Metal Recycling Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Scrap Metal Recycling Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Scrap Metal Recycling Market Worth?

There has been significant expansion in the scrap metal recycling market in the recent past. The market, anticipated to scale from $341.15 billion in 2024 to $361.36 billion in 2025, is predicted to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Factors such as urbanization and industrialization, elevated metal costs, bump in manufacturing activities, governmental recycling requirements, and heightened environmental consciousness, have contributed notably to the growth in the historical period.

The market size of scrap metal recycling is anticipated to experience significant growth in the upcoming years, with an expectation to reach $405.60 billion in 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7%. The growth projected for this period is due to factors such as attempts to decarbonize, initiatives focused on a circular economy, the growth of electric vehicle manufacturing, the need for sustainable raw materials, and modernization of infrastructure. Key trends forecasted for this period involve AI-driven scrap sorting, the use of robotics in material recovery, sensor-driven separation technology, advanced destruction equipment, and the application of blockchain for traceability purposes.

What Are The Factors Driving The Scrap Metal Recycling Market?

The enhancement of infrastructure is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the scrap metal recycling market. Infrastructure enhancement involves the construction and upgrading of essential services and structures such as transportation, energy, water supply, and telecommunications to boost economic growth and elevate lifestyle standards. This escalation is predominantly driven by the surge in urbanization, with more individuals migrating to cities leading to an escalated demand for housing, transportation options, utilities, and social facilities to cater to the growing urban populace. Scrap metal recycling aids in this infrastructure development by supplying a sustainable and economical source of raw materials for manufacturing and construction endeavors, thereby reducing the necessity for extracting fresh metal, minimizing production expenditure, and advocating circular economy methodology to guarantee the durability of resources for building roads, bridges, railways, and urban infrastructure. For instance, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, an Australian government-based organization, stated in July 2023 that in the first quarter of 2023, there were 240,813 dwellings under construction, a growth from 240,065 in 2022. Out of these, new houses were in the majority with 103,778, which was more than 101,240 in 2022. Therefore, the escalation in infrastructure development is spurring the growth of the scrap metal recycling market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Scrap Metal Recycling Market?

Major players in the Scrap Metal Recycling Global Market Report 2025 include:

. ArcelorMittal S.A.

. Nucor Corporation

. Tata Steel Limited

. Gerdau S.A.

. Commercial Metals Company

. Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd.

. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

. Radius Recycling Inc.

. AIM Recycling Limited

. SA Recycling LLC

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Scrap Metal Recycling Sector?

Leading firms in the scrap metal recycling domain are concentrating on creating novel products like screening machines, in an effort to enhance separation efficiency, ramp up material recovery ratio, and lower operation time and costs. Screening machines, which are mechanisms used for segregating materials based on their sizes through screens or mesh, play a significant role in scrap metal recycling. They sort and classify metal pieces from non-metallic substances or debris, leading to a rise in the quality of retrieved metals and optimization of the recycling procedure. For example, MDS International Ltd., an Irish manufacturer, in October 2024, unveiled the SCRAPMASTER 400. Pitched specifically for the scrap metal recycling industry, this mobile screening machine boasts sturdy parts including a push feeder resistant to wear, a hearty drum frame providing screen size alternatives between 25 to 150 mm, and an apron-style conveyor for handling oversized materials. The SCRAPMASTER 400 also incorporates a three-ply heavy-duty fines belt and a drum auto-reversal feature to fend off clogging, thereby boosting operational efficacy. By tackling typical robustness problems inherent in conventional screening apparatus, this groundbreaking machine amplifies metal separation efficiency, escalates material recovery rates, and cuts down processing duration and operational expenditure.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Scrap Metal Recycling Market Share ?

The scrap metal recycling market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Metal Type: Ferrous Metals, Non-Ferrous Metals

2) By Scrap Type: Industrial Scrap, Post-Consumer Scrap, Construction And Demolition Scrap

3) By Recycling Type: Shearing, Shredding, Baling

4) By End-Use Vertical: Automotive Industry, Shipbuilding Industry, Construction Industry, Mining Industry, Energy And Power Industry, Railway And Transportation, Aerospace And Defense, Oil And Gas, Heavy Equipment Industry, Other End-Use Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Ferrous Metals: Steel, Cast Iron, Wrought Iron, Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel

2) By Non-Ferrous Metals: Aluminum, Copper, Lead, Zinc, Nickel, Tin, Brass, Bronze, Precious Metals

What Are The Regional Trends In The Scrap Metal Recycling Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the global market for scrap metal recycling. It's predicted that North America will be the region experiencing the fastest growth by 2025. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

