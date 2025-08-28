Shotguns Market To Grow At 6.3% CAGR From 2025-2029

Shotguns Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Shotguns Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

What Is The Shotguns Market Size And Growth?

The market scale for shotguns has steadily expanded over the past few years. The market is projected to grow from $3.04 billion in 2024 to $3.24 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The historical growth in this sector is credited to factors such as a heightened interest in shooting sports among civilians, heightened demand for weapons for at-home protection, increased procurement of shotguns by the military and law enforcement authorities, the rise in customizable shotgun models' availability, and the growing attraction towards hunting activities.

The market size of shotguns is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forthcoming years, reaching a valuation of $4.14 billion by 2029, with a 6.3% CAGR. This projected growth during the forecast period could primarily be attributed to factors such as heightened concern for personal safety, growing involvement in recreational shooting activities, proliferating modernization initiatives in law enforcement, along with escalating demand in developing markets. The forecast period also forecasts significant trends such as the use of lightweight and enduring materials, advancements in recoil reduction systems, progress in modular shotgun designs, the adoption of optics and smart sighting systems, and enhanced manufacturing practices ensuring increased precision.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Shotguns Market?

The shotguns market is set to grow in response to a rising demand for hunting. Hunting involves tracking, capturing, or killing wild animals generally for food, sport, or controlling the population. The escalating demand is due to the surge of interest in outdoor recreational activities where people are exploring nature-based escapism and self-reliance. Shotguns, with their versatility, and dependable performance, make them suitable for a variety of game and habitats thus enhancing the overall hunting experience. They also improve the precision and effectiveness of hunting thereby increasing the chances of favorable results. For example, as reported by Ely Echo, a US-based newspaper company, over 170,000 deer were hunted in 2024, a 7% rise compared to 2023. Consequently, the growth of the shotguns market is being fueled by escalating hunting demand.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Shotguns Market?

Major players in the Shotguns Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Beretta Holding S.A.

. Remington Arms Company LLC

. FN Herstal S.A.

. Taurus International Manufacturing Inc.

. Heckler & Koch GmbH

. Hatsan Arms Company

. Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) Ltd.

. Browning Arms Company

. Stoeger Industries Inc.

. Savage Arms Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Shotguns Market?

Leading businesses in the shotgun markets are placing their efforts on the creation of innovative products such as semi-automatic shotguns, aiming to heighten accuracy, lessen recoil, and boost overall firing efficiency. Semi-automatic shotguns are firearms that self-reload after each round, utilizing either gas pressure or recoil power from the fired shell to operate the action and load the next round. For instance, in February 2022, Beretta, a firearm producer based in Italy, introduced the A400 Xcel Sporting, a superior performance semi-automatic shotgun specifically crafted for competitive clay shooting. Beretta's Blink gas-operating system and advanced choke and barrel design for quicker cycling and recoil reduction are equipped in the A400 Xcel Sporting.

How Is The Shotguns Market Segmented ?

The shotguns market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Pump-Action Shotguns, Semi-Automatic Shotguns, Break-Action Shotguns, Bolt-Action Shotguns, Single-Shot Shotguns

2) By Psychographics: Lifestyle, Values And Beliefs, Personality, Social Status

3) By Demographics: Age, Gender, Income Level, Education, Family Size

4) By End User: Military, Law Enforcement, Hunting, Sport Shooting, Home Defense

Subsegments:

1) By Pump-Action Shotguns: Tactical Pump-Action Shotguns, Hunting Pump-Action Shotguns, Home Defense Pump-Action Shotguns, Youth Pump-Action Shotguns.

2) By Semi-Automatic Shotguns: Gas-Operated Semi-Automatic Shotguns, Inertia-Driven Semi-Automatic Shotguns, Competition Semi-Automatic Shotguns, Hunting Semi-Automatic Shotguns.

3) By Break-Action Shotguns: Over-and-Under Shotguns, Side-by-Side Shotguns, Sporting Break-Action Shotguns, Compact Break-Action Shotguns.

4) By Bolt-Action Shotguns: Tactical Bolt-Action Shotguns, Precision Bolt-Action Shotguns, Hunting Bolt-Action Shotguns, Slug Bolt-Action Shotguns.

5) By Single-Shot Shotguns: Folding Single-Shot Shotguns, Compact Single-Shot Shotguns, Youth Single-Shot Shotguns, Survival Single-Shot Shotguns.

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Shotguns Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global shotguns market. However, it's predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the highest growth rate in the forthcoming period. The report dissects the shotguns market across different regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

