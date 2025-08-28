Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'My Friend Was Shot Protecting Me': Fifth Grader's Chilling Account Of Minneapolis School Shooting

2025-08-28 03:34:55
(MENAFN- Live Mint) After the tragic shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school Mass, ten people, including two children, were killed. Police described the incident as a“deliberate act of violence” that shattered what was meant to be a day of prayer and community.

Among those caught in the attack was fifth-grader Weston Halsne, who recounted the moment a friend shielded him from the bullets.“He was shot in the back while protecting me,” Weston told CNN.

