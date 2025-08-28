'My Friend Was Shot Protecting Me': Fifth Grader's Chilling Account Of Minneapolis School Shooting

Among those caught in the attack was fifth-grader Weston Halsne, who recounted the moment a friend shielded him from the bullets.“He was shot in the back while protecting me,” Weston told CNN.

