Mexico Says Its Suspending Postal Shipments To The US Over Latest Tariff Confusion
The announcement follows similar moves by postal services from the European Union and several other countries to pause shipping as they await more clarity on the U.S. measure. It also comes amid months-long negotiations between the Mexican government and the Trump administration to avoid wider tariffs.
The exemption - known as the“ de minimis” exemption , which allows packages worth less than $800 to come into the U.S. duty free - is ending on Friday. A total of 1.36 billion packages were sent in 2024 under this exemption, for goods worth $64.6 billion, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Mexico's government said its postal service, Correos de Mexico, will temporarily suspend package deliveries to the U.S., starting Wednesday.
“Mexico continues its dialogue with U.S. authorities and international postal organizations to define mechanisms that will allow for the orderly resumption of services, providing certainty to users and avoiding setbacks in the delivery of goods,” the statement read.
With the announcement, Mexico joins several European and other countries, including Australia and Japan, in suspending the shipments to the U.S. amid confusion over new import duties.
Mexico has tried to negotiate with U.S. President Donald Trump to avoid increased tariffs by taking more aggressive security measures against the country's drug cartels and sending dozens of imprisoned cartel figures to the U.S. for prosecution.
