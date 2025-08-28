Mohammed Shami Defends Having Energy Drinks During Cricket Match In Ramzan, Says It's Allowed In Islam: Is He Correct?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Mohammed Shami has addressed the controversy surrounding his having an energy drink during a cricket match during Ramzan. Ramzan is a holy month for Muslims, who fast for the entire month from sunrise to sunset.

The top pacer spoke about it during an interview with News24. According to him, players often face extreme conditions, with matches played in temperatures of 42–45 degrees. In such situations, health and performance must come first because they represent the nation.

“But, this provision exists in our (Islamic) law. If you are representing your country or travelling, an exception is allowed. People should understand that. Look at what the person is doing. I understand that you may see me as a role model, but it's also important to understand what I'm representing,” Shami said.

“The law also permits exceptions. You may either offer a penalty or complete the missed fasts later, even after Ramzan,” he further said.

“And, I did that. Everyone does that. But, some people want to hog the limelight,” he added.

Is Shami correct about religious exceptions?

Yes, Mohammed Shami is correct about it. Muslims are allowed to the“forbidden” (Haraam) things under certain circumstances, like Darurah (necessity).

“Everything that is forbidden becomes permissible in the case of necessity,” says IslamQA, a widely-trusted resource for Islamic knowledge.

“Necessity means cases in which a person will be harmed if he does not take the haraam option,” it further says.

One may argue thatShami could have fallen ill from dehydration if he had fasted under such hostile weather conditions.

Shami is also right about compensating missed fasts. The preferred method is qada. One can make up the same number of days before the next Ramzan.

Islam also allows Muslims to skip fasts due to“strenuous work which individuals cannot forsake”, according to Dar Al-Ifta.

If someone is permanently unable to fast, fidya allows feeding one poor person per missed fast. If someone deliberately breaks a fast without a reason, it is called kaffarah. Then, they have to fast for 60 days continuously or feed 60 poor people.

What was the controversy?

The incident happened during the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia in Dubai on March 5. Mohammed Shami was seen drinking an energy drink during the holy month of Ramzan.

This sparked controversy and debate on religious obligations for Muslim sportspersons. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, criticised Shami.

Razvi said that, since Shami was healthy and playing, he should have observed roza. Razvi claimed that drinking during the match, in full public view, had sent a wrong message.

"By not observing 'Roza', he has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God," Razvi said.

Many social media users also slammed Shami.

“Today, Mohammed Shami broke his fast because he had a match today, so first of all. I would like to tell you that this is completely wrong, he did this wrong, religion first,” wrote one user.

Many came in Shami's support. One of them was Javed Akhtar.

“Shami saheb, don't give a damn to those reactionary bigoted idiots who have any problem with your drinking water in a burning afternoon at a cricket field in Dubai. It is none of their business,” wrote the veteran Bollywood writer.