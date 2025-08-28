Minneapolis Restaurant Offers Free Meals After Tragic Annunciation Catholic School Shooting
In a heartfelt response, Mac's Fish and Chips, a restaurant located directly across from the church at 610 West 54th St., stepped up to support the grieving community by offering free meals, drinks, and a space to gather.Details about the shooting
The shooting took place when students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade gathered for a traditional all-school Mass. Around 8:30 AM, a gunman in his early 20s, dressed in black and armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol, opened fire through the church's stained-glass windows, targeting children and worshippers inside. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara described the act as“absolutely incomprehensible,” noting the shooter barricaded doors with wooden planks before firing dozens of rounds. The gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the church parking lot.Also Read | Minneapolis school shooting: Gunman kills 2, injures 17 before taking own life
Of the 17 injured, 14 are children, with two in critical condition. Hennepin County Medical Center received 11 patients, including nine children aged 6 to 14, four of whom required surgery for gunshot wounds from a high-velocity weapon. The tragedy has left parents, teachers, and neighbors in shock, with many describing scenes of chaos as children were evacuated, some covered in blood.Mac's Fish and Chips steps up
In the wake of this tragedy, Mac's Fish and Chips, located just across the street from Annunciation Catholic Church, announced via email,“Please let as many people in the area know that they can use our space. Restrooms, beverages, meals on us.”
This gesture aims to provide comfort and support to families, first responders, and community members affected by the shooting.
