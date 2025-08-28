Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Earthquake Today: 5.4 Magnitude Quake Rattles Afghanistan's Fayzabad

2025-08-28 03:33:12
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Earthquake Today : A 5.4 magnitude quake shook Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Wednesday, August 27, as per the National Center for Seismology.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake struck the nation's Hindu Kush region.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 138 km as per the NCS.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

