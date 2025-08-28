Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Hopeful India And America 'Will Come Together', Even As 50% Tariffs Hit Delhi

2025-08-28 03:33:02
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US tariffs impact: United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent believes that the relationship between India and the US,“will come together”.

Speaking to Fox News, Bessent said that the relationship between US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi is“have a very good rapport at the top level”.

What did Scott Bessent say?

“This is a complicated relationship. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have a very good rapport at the top level, but it's not just about Russian oil,” Bessent told the channel.

He added,“India came in early after Liberation Day to begin negotiating on tariffs, yet we still don't have a deal. I had expected an agreement by May or June. I thought India could be one of the first countries to strike a deal, but instead they have dragged out the negotiations. On top of that, there's the issue of Russian crude purchases, which they've been profiting from.”

“There are many layers to this situation. Still, India is the world's largest democracy, and the U.S. is the world's largest economy. At the end of the day, I believe the two countries will come together,” Bessent said.

(This is a breaking news, more updates coming...)

