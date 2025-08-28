Red Alert In Karnataka, Telangana: IMD Forecasts Extremely Heavy Rainfall From 27 August To Sept 2

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a“red alert” for extremely heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka and Telangana, adding that the heavy showers will likely continue till September 2.

In an X post, the weather agency said,“On 27th August, extremely heavy rainfall is likely over the Coastal Karnataka and Telangana , with intense showers expected to impact daily life and travel.”

It said heavy to very heavy rain may persist from 27 August to 29 August in Telangana. For Coastal Karnataka, the Met Department predicted widespread heavy rainfall from 27 August through 2 September.

“Residents are advised to stay updated with local advisories, avoid low-lying areas, and plan accordingly for safety and preparedness,” he said.

The weather agency forecasted extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Karnataka and Telangana on Wednesday, 27 August.

It also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu from August 27-29, and interior Karnataka on August 27-28.

Coastal Karnataka will also likely receive heavy rainfall from 27 August - 2 September.

The Met Department predicted very heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka on August 27-28, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, and Kerala on 27 August.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the following from August 27- September 1:



Along and off the Somalia, Oman coasts and adjoining sea areas from August 27- September 1, over most parts of the central Arabian Sea.

Adjoining areas of the southwest Arabian Sea during August 28- September 1.

The entire central Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of the southwest and the north Arabian Sea, on 27 August. Lakshadweep and Comorin areas, along and off the south Gujarat coast, Konkan, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala coasts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places, with extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) was recorded at isolated places over Telangana.

Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) was recorded at isolated places over Karnataka.