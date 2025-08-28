Red Alert In Karnataka, Telangana: IMD Forecasts Extremely Heavy Rainfall From 27 August To Sept 2
In an X post, the weather agency said,“On 27th August, extremely heavy rainfall is likely over the Coastal Karnataka and Telangana , with intense showers expected to impact daily life and travel.”
It said heavy to very heavy rain may persist from 27 August to 29 August in Telangana. For Coastal Karnataka, the Met Department predicted widespread heavy rainfall from 27 August through 2 September.
“Residents are advised to stay updated with local advisories, avoid low-lying areas, and plan accordingly for safety and preparedness,” he said.Also Read | Mobile internet, broadband network down in Jammu & Srinagar amid heavy rains Check the full IMD forecast here:
The weather agency forecasted extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Karnataka and Telangana on Wednesday, 27 August.
It also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu from August 27-29, and interior Karnataka on August 27-28.
Coastal Karnataka will also likely receive heavy rainfall from 27 August - 2 September.
The Met Department predicted very heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka on August 27-28, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, and Kerala on 27 August.Also Read | Terrifying moment shows Tawi bridge crumbling in rain, caught on cam Fishermen's warning:
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the following from August 27- September 1:
- Along and off the Somalia, Oman coasts and adjoining sea areas from August 27- September 1, over most parts of the central Arabian Sea. Adjoining areas of the southwest Arabian Sea during August 28- September 1. The entire central Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of the southwest and the north Arabian Sea, on 27 August. Lakshadweep and Comorin areas, along and off the south Gujarat coast, Konkan, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala coasts.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places, with extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) was recorded at isolated places over Telangana.
Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) was recorded at isolated places over Karnataka.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment