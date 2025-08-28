From Tennis Courts To TV Newsrooms: The Most Bizarre Reactions To Taylor Swift's Engagement
World No. 1 tennis player Iga Swiatek, a confessed Swiftie, was among the first to weigh in. In a press conference, she said,“I'm just happy for her, because she deserves the best... Obviously, she had a lot of boyfriends, so hopefully this one will stick forever.” The candid remark left fans divided-some amused, others taken aback.Reporter Goes Viral On-Air
A CBS News correspondent, Olivia Rinaldi, became an internet sensation after her stunned reaction to the engagement was caught live. Preparing for a segment, she glanced at her phone before gasping,“Taylor Swift is engaged,” and waving it toward the camera in disbelief. The clip quickly went viral, capturing the exact moment millions of fans were experiencing online.US Open Commentators Drop The Match For Swift
Even the US Open couldn't escape the buzz. During Jannik Sinner's opening-round clash, commentators Brad Gilbert and Jason Goodall interrupted their tennis analysis to discuss the news.“Taylor Swift is engaged,” Gilbert announced mid-set, prompting Goodall to quip,“With? A new record, or?” The light-hearted detour left viewers in splits, with the US Open's official X account later joining the bandwagon with a Swift-inspired caption:“I wanna be your end game.”Indian Comic's Reaction
Back in India, stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi gave the announcement a desi twist. Posting Swift's photo on Instagram, he wrote:“Never ever ever ever doubt Ganpati Bappa.” The comment sparked a mix of laughter and bewilderment, adding to the list of bizarre celebratory reactions.
From candid press room remarks to viral live-TV moments and quirky social media posts, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement has turned into a cultural moment-- one where the reactions have been as talked about as the proposal itself.
