VIDEO: Indian Army's Daredevil Rescue Saves 25 People Before Building Collapses In Punjab
What could have turned into a major tragedy – with an entire building and the 25 people sheltered inside it swept away – was narrowly averted when Indian Army helicopters rushed to the spot, and airlifted the stranded people to safety.Also Read | Horrific monsoon floods in Pakistan kill over 700, children worst hit
Just hours after the evacuation, the building gave away and crashed down. All that remained was a dilapidated structure of the house, with torrents of floodwater raging past it.Punjab floods
- Punjab has been reeling under heavy rainfall since Tuesday, with swelling catchment areas causing the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers to cross their danger mark, deepening the state's flood crisis. On Wednesday, Amritsar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh said boats have been deployed to rescue people stuck in flooded areas of the Ajnala area.
- The worst-affected villages are in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Hoshiarpur districts, reported PTI. As a precaution, district administrations in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Fazilka and Ferozepur had ordered for schools shut to be shut for one to three days , and issued evacuation advisories to flood-hit villages as waters continue to rise. Recognising the scale of the emergency, the Punjab government had also set up a central flood control centre in Jalandhar to monitor and coordinate relief, while also roping in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to aid the district administrations and police in rescue operations.
Meanwhile, over 5,000 people were evacuated from the banks of various flooded rivers and inundated low-lying areas in the Jammu region after relentless rains wreaked havoc in the reion, triggering flash floods.
