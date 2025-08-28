'Namaste Mitron! Kem Chho': Japanese Envoy's Gujarati Greeting Goes Viral, PM Modi Reacts
During his remarks, Ambassador Ono surprised the gathering by switching to Gujarati. He greeted the crowd saying,“Namaste Mitron! Kem Chho! (Namaste people. How are you?)."
Introducing himself in Gujarati, he added,“Mera naam Keiichi Ono chhe ane hu Japanese Rajdoot chhu. (My name is Keiichi Ono, and I am the Ambassador of Japan)." His gesture drew warm smiles from the audience and from PM Modi himself.How did people react?
The video of the moment quickly spread on social media, with many praising the ambassador's effort. PM Modi later said India and Japan's bond was“made for each other.”
“The relationship between India and Japan is beyond just diplomatic relations; it is a cultural and trust based relationship. We see our progress in each other's progress. The journey we started with Maruti Suzuki has now reached the speed of a bullet train," the Prime Minister said.
PM Modi will travel to Japan on 29–30 August for his first annual summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, his first standalone visit to Japan in almost seven years. The two leaders are expected to discuss cooperation in defence, trade, technology and people-to-people exchanges, along with wider regional and global issues.
Following his Japan visit, Modi will head to Tianjin, China, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where he is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping.
