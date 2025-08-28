Real Estate Expert Nicole Hayes Discusses The Importance Of A Buyer's Agent In Hellonation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CANTON, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What does a skilled realtor actually do for homebuyers? That question is addressed in a new HelloNation article featuring insights from Nicole Hayes of Grasse River Real Estate in Canton, New York. For buyers navigating the wide range of properties available in St. Lawrence County-from village homes to waterfront lots-the guidance of an experienced realtor is often the difference between a smooth transaction and an expensive mistake.

The article outlines how a qualified agent provides more than just access to listings. Realtors help clients identify and refine their priorities, offering context on factors like school districts, rural versus town living, and the long-term costs of ownership in specific settings. In regions like Northern New York, where housing inventory varies dramatically, this insight helps buyers make informed choices that match both their needs and budget.

Nicole Hayes explains that realtors also play a vital role in contract negotiations. Rather than accepting listing prices at face value, buyers benefit from a realtor's understanding of local sales data and market conditions. That knowledge supports smarter offers and more effective responses to counteroffers. Equally important is managing the transaction process itself, including inspections, financing, legal documents, and coordination with third-party professionals like lenders, inspectors, and attorneys.

At Grasse River Real Estate, agents work as a collaborative team to ensure homebuyers receive accurate information and consistent support throughout the entire purchase process. That local expertise and team approach are what make the experience less overwhelming and more successful for buyers. The full article is titled What a Skilled Realtor Actually Does for Homebuyers .

