ERG's Kazchrome Invests US$15 Million In New Air Purification System At Aksu Ferroalloys Plant In Kazakhstan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kazchrome, a subsidiary of metals and mining company Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), has installed a new, modern air purification system at the Aksu Ferroalloy Plant of JSC TNK Kazchrome in Kazakhstan.

The installation, a gas purification complex for smelting furnace No. 42, can capture 99.5% of the dust generated during production.

The equipment has been supplied by global leaders in cleaning technologies, Germany's Siemens and the Czech Republic's ZVVZ, and represents an investment of seven billion tenge (around 15 million USD).

The system includes more than 4,000 bag filters and cleans up to 950,000 cubic metres of air per hour, working with the finest dust particles. Over the course of a year, it has the capacity to trap around 16,000 tonnes of dust that would otherwise be released into the environment.

According to Mr Musabek Makashev, Director of the Aksu Ferroalloy Plant, "By implementing ERG's environmental strategy and investing in modern waste gas purification technologies, we strive not only to comply with standards, but to exceed them by introducing the best international practices."

About Kazchrome

Kazchrome is a leading high-carbon ferrochrome producer with a diversified and reliable global customer base supported by excellent infrastructure and logistical access.

Headquartered in Kazakhstan, the company mines more than six million tonnes of chrome ore per annum. In 2024, Kazchrome achieved a record production output, increasing total ferroalloy production by 14% year-over-year to over 1.85 million tonnes, marking an all-time high for the company.

The company includes four divisions: the Donskoy Ore Mining and Processing Plant (Khromtau, Aktobe Region), the Kazmarganets Mining Enterprise (Karaganda Region), and the Aksu (Pavlodar Region) and Aktobe (Aktobe Region) Ferroalloys Plants.

About Eurasian Resources Group

The owner of Kazchrome is Eurasian Resources Group (ERG). ERG is a global metals and mining company headquartered in Luxembourg. With around 67,000 employees, it is one of the largest employers in the industry.

It has integrated mining, processing, energy, logistics, and marketing operations. It is one of the world's largest producers of ferrochrome and cobalt, and a leading international supplier of copper and iron ore.

In Kazakhstan, it operates through Kazchrome, Sokolov-Sarbai Iron Ore Mining Production Association (SSGPO), Kazakhstan Aluminium Smelter, Aluminium of Kazakhstan, and Eurasian Energy Corporation, among other subsidiaries.

ERG is a key power supplier and a large railway operator in Central Asia.

In Africa, Frontier is the cornerstone of the Group's copper business in the DRC, while Metalkol represents a major tailings reprocessing operation. Metalkol has become one of the world's largest cobalt producers and a major copper producer.

Its commercial operations span across more than 40 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan is the Group's main shareholder (40% stake).

Shukhrat Ibragimov, appointed in 2024, serves as ERG's CEO and Chairman, bringing with him extensive industry experience.

