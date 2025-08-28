Logistics And Supply Chain Market To Reach USD 15.65 Bn By 2032, Driven By E-Commerce And Digital Innovation Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Logistics and supply chain market grows with e-commerce, tech adoption, cold chain demand, and sustainable innovations. Austin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The logistics and supply chain market valued at USD 9.66 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 15.65 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.22% from 2025 to 2032. This growth is driven by the rapid expansion of e-commerce, which has intensified the need for faster, more efficient, and cost-effective delivery solutions. Global trade activities are also increasing, requiring advanced logistics infrastructure and streamlined supply chain operations. Furthermore, the integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain is improving transparency, real-time tracking, and operational efficiency. Rising demand for cold chain logistics, particularly in pharmaceuticals and food, along with sustainability initiatives and automation in warehousing, is further boosting market expansion.

The U.S. logistics and supply chain market valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.82 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.49% between 2025 and 2032. Growth is fueled by rising e-commerce activities, increasing domestic trade, and the adoption of digital technologies like AI and IoT, which enhance efficiency, transparency, and automation in logistics and supply chain operations.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 202 4 USD 9.66 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 15.65 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.22% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Transportation Mode (Road, Rail, Air, Maritime (Ocean), Multimodal/Intermodal)

. By Service Type (Transportation, Warehousing, Inventory Management, Customs Brokerage, Freight Forwarding, Packaging and Handling, Value-Added Services)

. By Industry (End-Use) (Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Technology & Electronics, Energy & Utilities, Construction, Defense & Aerospace) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

By Transportation Mode, Road Transportation Segment Dominates the Logistics and Supply Chain Market with 45.17% Share in 2023

The road transportation segment accounted for 45.17% revenue share in 2023, leading the logistics and supply chain market. Its dominance is attributed to its vast network, flexibility for last-mile delivery, and critical role in e-commerce and time-sensitive shipments. Companies like FedEx and UPS are deploying electric and autonomous trucks, supported by IoT-enabled fleet tracking and smart traffic systems to enhance sustainability, efficiency, and customer experience.

By Service Type, Transportation Service Segment Leads the Logistics and Supply Chain Market, Freight Forwarding Segment Records Fastest Growth

The transportation service segment held the largest share at 46.52% in 2023, owing to its central role in ensuring efficient goods movement across distances. Companies such as DHL and XPO Logistics are innovating with electric fleets and AI-driven route optimization. DHL's“Green Fleet” initiative highlights the sector's sustainability push. As the backbone of logistics, this segment links suppliers, producers, and consumers, while ongoing innovations reduce costs and boost competitiveness.

The freight forwarding segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.67%, supported by globalization and increasing cross-border trade complexity. Industry leaders like Kuehne + Nagel and Expeditors International are digitizing services, integrating customs clearance, documentation, and cargo tracking. Kuehne + Nagel's blockchain-enabled platform enhances visibility and reliability. Growth reflects rising demand for solutions that manage regulatory requirements and multi-modal logistics efficiently in global supply chains.

By Industry, Retail and E-Commerce Segment Dominates the Logistics and Supply Chain Market with 27.18% Share

The retail and e-commerce segment captured 27.18% of market share, driven by the surge in online shopping and consumer demand for fast deliveries. Major players like Amazon and Walmart are deploying advanced fulfillment centers powered by robotics and AI to accelerate order processing. Amazon's automated warehouses with robotic picking highlight this transformation. The sector's growth is anchored in creating ultra-efficient logistics chains to ensure speed, accuracy, and customer satisfaction.

North America Leads the Logistics and Supply Chain Market, Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest Growing Region

North America held the largest share of 34.58%, supported by advanced infrastructure, strong technological adoption, and well-established manufacturing industries. Extensive road, rail, and air networks facilitate both domestic and cross-border transportation, making the region a hub for efficient logistics. The thriving e-commerce and retail sector further reinforces its dominance, as logistics providers continue to innovate with automation, digital tools, and sustainable practices to enhance efficiency and reliability.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing the fastest growth at a CAGR of 6.90%, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and booming e-commerce activities. Governments and private players are investing heavily in port expansion, smart logistics hubs, and digital solutions to handle growing trade volumes and complex supply chains. This dynamic growth is also supported by technological integration and rising consumer demand, positioning Asia Pacific as a key driver of future logistics expansion.

