African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Holds Inaugural Meeting With African Union (AU) Special Envoy On Women, Peace And Security

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, received H.E. Amb. Liberata Mulamula, the AU Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security (WPS).

Their discussions focused on the strategic direction of the Special Envoy's mandate. The Chairperson emphasized the importance of aligning her work with continental frameworks such as Agenda 2063 and the AU Peace and Security Architecture (APSA), as well as global standards including UN Security Council Resolution 1325.

The Chairperson underscored the necessity of placing women's leadership and protection at the heart of the AU's interventions in key conflict regions such as Sudan, the Sahel, the Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes. He encouraged the Special Envoy to build strong synergies with youth initiatives and to ensure the integration of women mediators and gender perspectives in all AU-led peace processes.

Furthermore, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf highlighted the importance of collaboration with Regional Economic Communities (RECs), Regional Mechanisms (RMs), AU organs, UN Women, and civil society to ensure coherence and amplify women's voices. Strengthening the monitoring of Member States' commitments through the Continental Results Framework (CRF) was identified as a key priority for accountability.

The Chairperson concluded by assuring the Special Envoy of his full support and stressing the need for sustainable financing for women-led peace initiatives, particularly at the grassroots level. He stated his expectation for visible advocacy, thought leadership, and the delivery of measurable results within her first year.

The meeting reaffirmed the AU's unwavering commitment to translating continental and national commitments on WPS into tangible improvements in the lives of women and girls in peace and security processes across Africa.

