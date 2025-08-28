Five-Below Stock Rises Over 1% After-Hours: What Caused The Surge?
Five Below shares rose 1.5% in extended trading on Wednesday, after the off-price store chain again raised its annual forecast following a strong quarterly report.
The company now expects annual revenue to be between $4.44 billion and $4.52 billion, up from its prior guidance of $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion.
It expects adjusted per-share earnings to be $4.76 to $5.16 per share, up from $4.25 to $4.72 per share. The company had raised these metrics in July.
The retailer, known for its "trendy" items priced between $1 and $5, said it simplified its product selection and rounded prices to whole numbers, which helped drive sales and foot traffic.
"Delivering extreme value, I think, has been one of our keys to success this past quarter," CEO Winnie Park said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
Meanwhile, revenue grew 24% to $1.03 billion in the second quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimate of $995 million. Same-store sales rose 12.4%, compared to a projection of 8.9% growth.
Park noted that back-to-school items, including backpacks, as well as toys and games, did well during the last quarter.
On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment shifted higher in the 'extremely bullish' territory, while 24-hour message volume rose from 'high' to 'extremely high.'
"$FIVE huge beat and guide, should be up 15%," a user posted.
Five Below shares are up 37.6% year-to-date, far higher than the 10.2% gains in the benchmark S & P 500 index (SPX).
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment