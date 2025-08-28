Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ganesh Chaturthi: Govinda, Hema Malini & Other Bollywood Stars Bring Bappa Home


2025-08-28 03:11:58
Bollywood icons from Hema Malini to Govinda welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes with grandeur. Palak Muchhal and several other celebs also shared glimpses of their festive celebrations, marking the auspicious occasion with prayers, lights, and heartfelt devotion. The industry shone bright with festive spirit.

