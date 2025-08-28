Ganesh Chaturthi: Govinda, Hema Malini & Other Bollywood Stars Bring Bappa Home
Bollywood icons from Hema Malini to Govinda welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes with grandeur. Palak Muchhal and several other celebs also shared glimpses of their festive celebrations, marking the auspicious occasion with prayers, lights, and heartfelt devotion. The industry shone bright with festive spirit.
