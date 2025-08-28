VIP Industries' Market Share Slides, Debt Mounts - SEBI Analyst Sees Private Equity Bet As Possible Turning Point

VIP Industries, once a dominant name in India's luggage market, has faced a challenging few years.

SEBI-registered analyst Wealth Wishers noted that the company's market share, which stood at approximately 47% in FY20, has declined to nearly 38% by FY24, as rivals such as Safari Industries gained ground.

The company misjudged demand trends by investing heavily in soft luggage just as consumers shifted back to hard luggage after the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in heavy discounting, pressure on margins, and increased stress on working capital.

Debt levels tell the story as they went from just ₹16 crore in 2014 to ₹751 crore by 2024. Profitability has also suffered, with losses in recent years, while Safari enjoys operating margins of approximately 12% compared to VIP's 4%.

Additionally, succession has become an issue, with promoter Dilip Piramal's daughters not taking on leadership roles, prompting the family to consider outside buyers.

Private Equity Steps In With a Major Stake Purchase

In mid-July, VIP's promoters signed a deal to sell up to 32% of their holding. The buyers, including Multiples Private Equity Fund IV, Multiples Private Equity Gift Fund IV, Samvibhag Securities, along with Mithun Sacheti and Siddhartha Sacheti, agreed to pay ₹388 a share, valuing the transaction at ₹1,763 crore.

The price was 15% below VIP's July 10 closing level. The new investors also launched a mandatory open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake, or approximately 3.7 crore shares, at the same ₹388 per share. That would mean an additional outlay of ₹1,437 crore, bringing the total transaction value to roughly ₹3,200 crore for a potential 58% stake.

Looking Ahead Under New Ownership

Wealth Wishers said that the entry of private equity could be a turning point for VIP Industries. With fresh management, new capital, and turnaround know-how, the business has a chance to steady itself.

The company still has plenty to build on, from its well-known brands, such as VIP, Caprese, Aristocrat, Alfa, and Skybags, to its extensive distribution network and manufacturing base.

Rising demand for premium and international travel luggage presents VIP Industries with a clear growth path over the long term, Wealth Wishers said. The company remains burdened by high debt, faces strong competition from rivals like Safari and Samsonite, and struggles to match their profitability.

The analyst noted that the open offer price of ₹388 could act as a medium-term floor for the stock, while the arrival of private equity investors brings both the capital and expertise that may help the company steady itself and work toward a turnaround.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for VIP was 'neutral' amid 'normal' message volume.

VIP's stock has declined 12% so far in 2025.

