Financial Advisory Services Market Top Players, Segments And Regional Trends By 2033

The global financial advisory services market is experiencing significant growth due to rising demand for risk management and restructuring support amid ongoing economic instability and inflation concerns. As companies navigate fluctuating market conditions, geopolitical uncertainties, and shifting interest rates, they increasingly turn to financial experts for guidance on optimizing capital structures and long-term financial strategies.

Moreover, the increasing complexity of corporate activities, such as mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, has elevated the need for strategic financial advisory services. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are also becoming more aware of the role of financial planning in achieving sustainable growth, further driving market demand.

In addition, heightened global regulatory oversight has led organizations, particularly in sectors like banking, insurance, and healthcare, to seek expert advice on compliance, governance, and transparency. These combined factors are fueling the widespread adoption of financial advisory services among corporate entities, institutions, and individual clients worldwide.

Market Dynamics Rising global wealth and financial complexity drive the global market

The growing accumulation of wealth among individuals and institutions worldwide is driving a surge in demand for specialized financial advisory services. As asset portfolios become more intricate, there is a heightened need for expert support in areas such as tax optimization, estate planning, diversified investments, and retirement strategies.

According to the *Global Wealth Report 2025* by UBS and Credit Suisse, global wealth rose by 4.6% in 2024, up from 4.2% in 2023. Notably, the number of individuals with assets exceeding US\$1 million increased by over 684,000, with the U.S. alone adding more than 379,000 new millionaires-averaging over 1,000 each day.

This growing financial affluence is accelerating the development and adoption of advanced advisory solutions tailored to complex financial needs.

Expansion of services in emerging economies creates tremendous opportunities

The growing presence of financial advisory services in emerging markets offers a strong opportunity for industry expansion. Accelerated economic growth, a rising middle class, and increasing investor awareness in regions like Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa are augmenting the demand for expert financial advice. These regions remain relatively underserved compared to developed markets, presenting global financial advisory firms with the chance to access new client bases.

For example, in May 2025, Ashmore, a global asset manager specializing in emerging markets, launched a new investment advisory office in Qatar with approval from the Qatar Financial Centre. The office aims to strengthen local advisory capabilities and oversee its Qatar Equity Fund. This initiative reflects a broader trend of global firms setting up advisory hubs across the Middle East, including in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Such initiatives allow firms to capitalize on regional growth prospects, foster stronger client relationships, and enhance their revenue diversification.

Regional Analysis

North America holds a dominant position in the global financial advisory services market, driven by a high concentration of HNWIs, mature capital markets, and strong regulatory frameworks. The U.S. financial advisory sector alone surpassed USD 60 billion in 2023, fueled by increasing demand for retirement planning and tax optimization services. A growing trend among U.S. millennials and Gen Z investors toward ESG and passive investment strategies has prompted advisory firms like Vanguard and Fidelity to expand digital and sustainable advisory offerings.

In Canada, firms such as RBC Wealth Management are leveraging AI tools to offer hyper-personalized wealth solutions. Additionally, the surge in M&A activity in the region, with over 19,000 M&A deals announced in North America in 2023, has boosted demand for corporate financial advisory services. Fintech integration and hybrid advisory models are further reshaping client engagement across the region.

Key Highlights



The global financial advisory services market size was valued at USD 103.01 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 109.21 billion in 2025 to reach USD 174.33 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By type of service, the global financial advisory services market is segmented into corporate finance advisory, tax advisory, risk management advisory, wealth management, transaction services, and other services.

By organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

By delivery mode, the market is classified into on-premise and cloud-based/digital platforms.

By industry vertical, the market is categorized into banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), healthcare, energy & utilities, manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecom, and others. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

DeloittePricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)Ernst & Young (EY)KPMGMcKinsey & CompanyBain & CompanyBoston Consulting Group (BCG)AccentureGrant ThorntonCapgemini Recent Developments

In August 2025 , Perella Weinberg Partners expanded into the secondary advisory space by acquiring Devon Park Advisors, a premier GP-led secondaries advisory boutique that has advised on over $4.5 billion of deals since its founding in 2021. The acquisition, expected to close in Q4 2025, establishes PWP's Private Funds Advisory unit, led by Devon Park founder Jonathan Costello, and positions the firm to capitalize on growth in GP‐led and fund secondaries.

Segmentation

By Organization SizeLarge EnterprisesSmall and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)By Type of ServiceCorporate Finance AdvisoryMergers & Acquisitions (M&A)Capital Raising (Debt & Equity)Financial RestructuringTax AdvisoryCorporate Tax PlanningPersonal Tax AdvisoryInternational Tax StructuringRisk Management AdvisoryEnterprise RiskCredit RiskOperational RiskWealth ManagementRetirement PlanningEstate PlanningInvestment AdvisoryTransaction ServicesDue DiligenceValuation ServicesOther ServicesReal Estate AdvisoryForensic & Litigation AdvisorySustainability/ESG AdvisoryBy Delivery ModeOn-site ConsultingRemote / Virtual ConsultingBy Industry VerticalBanking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)HealthcareEnergy & UtilitiesManufacturingRetail & E-commerceIT & TelecomOthers