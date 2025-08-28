Arrow Announces Q2 2025 Interim Results
|(in United States dollars, except as otherwise noted)
|
|Three months ended June 30, 2025
|
|
| Six months
ended June 30, 2025
|
|
|Three months ended June 30, 2024
|
|Total natural gas and crude oil revenues, net of royalties
|
|15,868,938
|
|
|35,375,063
|
|
|15,146,366
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Funds flow from operations (1)
|
|3,994,525
|
|
|13,740,079
|
|
|6,655,696
|
|Funds flow from operations (1) per share -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic($)
|
|0.01
|
|
|0.05
|
|
|0.02
|
|Diluted ($)
|
|0.01
|
|
|0.05
|
|
|0.02
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|(934,735
|)
|
|1,729,029
|
|
|1,247,825
|
|Net income (loss) per share -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic ($)
|
|(0.00
|)
|
|0.01
|
|
|0.00
|
|Diluted ($)
|
|(0.00
|)
|
|0.01
|
|
|0.00
|
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|6,269,979
|
|
|17,801,527
|
|
|8,884,099
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic ($)
|
|285,864,348
|
|
|285,864,348
|
|
|285,864,348
|
|Diluted ($)
|
|295,209,883
|
|
|294,655,197
|
|
|292,536,147
|
|Common shares end of period
|
|285,864,348
|
|
|285,864,348
|
|
|285,864,348
|
|Capital expenditures
|
|14,771,206
|
|
|26,150,386
|
|
|8,965,408
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|13,212,417
|
|
|13,212,417
|
|
|10,826,380
|
|Current Assets
|
|20,213,917
|
|
|20,213,917
|
|
|19,975,633
|
|Current liabilities
|
|19,820,706
|
|
|19,820,706
|
|
|13,318,516
|
|Adjusted working capital (1)
|
|393,211
|
|
|393,211
|
|
|6,657,117
|
|Long-term portion of restricted cash (2)
|
|154,849
|
|
|154,849
|
|
|174,190
|
|Total assets
|
|92,729,950
|
|
|92,729,950
|
|
|67,864,633
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Natural gas and crude oil production, before royalties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Natural gas (Mcf/d)
|
|1,587
|
|
|1,718
|
|
|926
|
|Natural gas liquids (bbl/d)
|
|10
|
|
|8
|
|
|4
|
|Crude oil (bbl/d)
|
|3,493
|
|
|3,631
|
|
|2,387
|
|Total (boe/d)
|
|3,768
|
|
|3,925
|
|
|2,546
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating netbacks ($/boe) (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Natural gas ($/Mcf)
|
|($1.45
|)
|
|($1.21
|)
|
|($1.25
|)
|Crude oil ($/bbl)
|$
|30.08
|
|$
|36.42
|
|$
|54.54
|
|Total ($/boe)
|$
|27.36
|
|$
|33.24
|
|$
|51.21
|
DISCUSSION OF OPERATING RESULTS
During Q2 2025, the Company's production has decreased due to natural declines and increasing water cuts across its fields in the Tapir block. Production growth is expected to resume since the Company has developed water handling capacity and executes on the 2025 budget. Nevertheless, the Company has maintained good operating results and healthy EBITDA.
Average Production by Property
|Average Production Boe/d
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|FY 2024
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Oso Pardo
|131
|126
|153
|154
|180
|113
|166
|Ombu (Capella)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rio Cravo Este (Tapir)
|996
|1,118
|1,294
|1,178
|1,078
|1,283
|1,644
|Carrizales Norte (Tapir)
|2,070
|2,321
|1,897
|3,153
|2,784
|991
|622
|Alberta Llanos
|296
|205
|7
|26
|-
|-
|-
|Total Colombia
|3,493
|3,770
|3,351
|4,511
|4,042
|2,387
|2,432
|Fir, Alberta
|100
|105
|81
|88
|82
|77
|78
|Pepper, Alberta
|170
|210
|110
|139
|-
|82
|220
|Keho, Alberta
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTAL (Boe/d)
|3,768
|4,085
|3,542
|4,738
|4,124
|2,546
|2,730
The Company's average production for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 3,768 boe/d which consisted of crude oil production in Colombia of 3,493 bbl/d, natural gas production of 1,587 Mcf/d, and minor amounts of natural gas liquids. The Company's Q2 2025 production was 48% higher than its Q2 2024 production and 7% lower than Q1 2025 due to natural declines and water handling capacity.
DISCUSSION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS
During Q2 2025 the Company experienced a reduction in both crude oil and gas prices, as summarized below:
|
|
|Three months ended June 30
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|Change
|
|Benchmark Prices
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|AECO (C$/Mcf)
|$
|1.72
|
|$
|1.20
|
|
|43%
|
|Brent ($/bbl)
|$
|69.80
|
|$
|83.00
|
|
|(16%)
|
|West Texas Intermediate ($/bbl)
|$
|63.70
|
|$
|80.55
|
|
|(21%)
|
|Realized Prices
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Natural gas, net of transportation ($/Mcf)
|$
|1.27
|
|$
|0.94
|
|
|35%
|
|Natural gas liquids ($/bbl)
|$
|51.76
|
|$
|69.96
|
|
|(26%)
|
|Crude oil, net of transportation ($/bbl)
|$
|56.87
|
|$
|72.99
|
|
|(22%)
|
|Corporate average, net of transport ($/boe) (1)
|$
|53.33
|
|$
|69.39
|
|
|(23%)
|
OPERATING NETBACKS
The Company also continued to realize good oil operating netbacks, as summarized below:
|
|
|Three months ended June 30
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Natural Gas ($/Mcf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue, net of transportation expense
|$
|1.27
|
|$
|0.94
|
|Royalties
|
|($0.10
|)
|$
|0.23
|
|Operating expenses
|
|($2.61
|)
|
|($2.42
|)
|Natural Gas operating netback (1)
|
|($1.44
|)
|
|($1.25
|)
|Crude oil ($/bbl)
|
|
|
|
|Revenue, net of transportation expense
|$
|56.87
|
|$
|72.99
|
|Royalties
|
|($6.63
|)
|
|($8.73
|)
|Operating expenses
|
|($20.17
|)
|
|($9.72
|)
|Crude Oil operating netback (1)
|$
|30.07
|
|$
|54.54
|
|Corporate ($/boe)
|
|
|
|
|Revenue, net of transportation expense
|$
|53.33
|
|$
|69.39
|
|Royalties
|
|($6.18
|)
|
|($8.17
|)
|Operating expenses
|
|($19.79
|)
|
|($10.01
|)
|Corporate Operating netback (1)
|$
|27.36
|
|$
|51.21
|
|(1)Non-IFRS measure
|
The operating netbacks of the Company have been affected in 2025 due to increased water production from its Colombian assets and decreased crude oil prices. During Q2 2025, the Company incurred $15 million of capital expenditure, primarily in connection with the drilling of additional development wells in the Tapir block. This tempo is expected to continue during the remainder of 2025, funded by cash on hand and cashflow.
For further Information, contact:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment