Arrow Announces Q2 2025 Interim Results

Q2 2025 Highlights:



Average corporate production of 3,768 boe/d (Q2 2024: 2,546 boe/d), representing a 48% increase when compared to the same period in 2024.

Recorded $15.9 million of total oil and natural gas revenue, net of royalties, representing a 5% increase when compared to the same period in 2024 (Q2 2024: $15.1 million).

Realized corporate oil operating netbacks(1) of $27.36/bbl.

Cash position of $13.2 million at the end of Q2 2025.

YTD generated operating cashflows of $13.9 million (YTD 2024: $18.9 million).

Drilled five (5) additional development wells in the Alberta Llanos (AB), Carrizales Norte (CN) and Rio Cravo Este (RCE) fields in the Tapir block. RCE HZ10 was also spud in Q2.

Invested in road and pad infrastructure from CN to Mateguafa Attic at a net cost of $2 million to the Company

Completed acquisition and processing of a 90 square km 3D seismic program over the southern part of the Tapir block at a cost of $3 million.

Entered into a $20 million prepayment agreement with an integrated energy company. Net YTD income of $1.7 million (YTD 2024 $1.2 million)

(1)Non-IFRS measures - see "Non-IFRS Measures" section within the MD&A

Post Period End Highlights:



Spud the first horizontal well, RCE HZ-10, in the Rio Cravo Este (RCE) field in the Tapir block. RCE HZ-10, CN HZ12 and AB HZ5 were brought on production.

Current Production

The Company is currently producing approximately 4,200 boe/d with two additional wells expected to be brought on production in the next two weeks, CN HZ13 targeting the Ubaque formation and a recompletion at AB3 targeting the C7 formation.

Tapir Water Disposal Infrastructure

In Q2, the Company paid $0.8 million on trucking water. During Q2 the Company invested significantly in water disposal infrastructure, of which $1.7 million is included in operating costs for the quarter. This investment includes conversion work and stimulation of the AB-2, CN-4 and CN-5 water disposal wells. The water handling infrastructure is now operational and expected to deliver a significant reduction in water handling costs and support higher production rates. The Tapir block water disposal capability is now over 130,000 barrels of water per day. With the water handling infrastructure in place, the Company is turning up production in current wells.

Tapir Extension and COR-39 Block

The Company is engaged in continuing discussions with authorities on the Tapir block extension. Arrow considers that all requirements for the extension have been met. Furthermore, the Company is in discussions with regulatory bodies on the termination of COR-39 Block licence obligations. Discussions with authorities are going well and Arrow will keep the market updated in future releases.

Upcoming Drilling

At this time, Arrow is operating one rig and has dismissed the second rig. The Company has spud the CN HZ 13 well, which is expected to be on production in the beginning of September. Thereafter, the Company expects to drill its first exploration well at Mateguafa Oeste. If the vertical exploration well at Mateguafa Oeste is successful, the Company plans to drill four additional horizonal wells on the prospect. If the Mateguafa Oeste 1 well is not successful, the rig will move to Mateguafa Attic to drill three low risk vertical wells targeting the C7. The Company has the option to engage a second rig to drill the other prospects if Mateguafa Oeste 1 is successful. The total budgeted capital expenditure planned for 2025 is approximately $50 million, net to Arrow, of which $24 million was spent in H1 2025.

Marshall Abbott, CEO of Arrow Exploration Corp., commented:

"The second quarter of 2025 has been very busy for Arrow. The two horizontal development wells at Alberta Llanos have highlighted the potential for horizontal development in the Ubaque in other areas of the Tapir block. The Company plans to further test this potential with an exploration well at Mateguafa Oeste in Q3 and is putting the infrastructure in place for exploration wells at Mateguafa Attic, Capullo and Icaco, all of which could have a material impact on the Company."

"The Company continues to work with regulatory authorities on the extension of the Tapir block. The Company considers it has met all of the requirements for an extension and discussions with regulatory officials continue to progress."

"In Q2, Arrow made large investments in the future drilling programs of the Company. The Tapir South 3D seismic program was completed during the quarter, at a net cost of $3 million, showing additional prospects and drilling opportunities. The Company is expected to test one of these prospects, Icaco, in early 2026. During Q2 the company also completed the road joining the CN pad with the Mateguafa Oeste, Capullo and Mateguafa Attic prospects at a net cost of approximately $2 million."

"The focus for the remainder of 2025 will be to explore low risk new prospects in the Tapir block, starting with Mateguafa Oeste, which has the potential to be larger than the Carrizales Norte field. The pad and cellars for Mateguafa Oeste have been completed and the first well is expected to be spud in late Q3. Arrow looks forward to updating the market post drilling the first well at Mateguafa Oeste."

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS