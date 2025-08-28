Cruz Battery Metals Renews All Solar Lithium Claims In Nevada, Directly Bordering American Lithium Corp.
James Nelson, President of Cruz, stated, "With the renewal of our Solar lithium claims in Nevada, Cruz maintains a significant foothold in a region that continues to attract global attention for its battery metals potential. The lithium market is showing renewed strength, with prices rebounding sharply from recent lows to near their highest levels of the year, strengthening the outlook for our projects and creating significant opportunities for our shareholders. Additionally, our neighbours American Lithium recently closed a $9.4 million financing which is a very positive development for the region. Having a well-funded neighbor highlights the growing interest and investment in Nevada's lithium sector. This not only validates the potential of the area but also underscores the strategic value of Cruz Battery Metals' claims, as we continue to advance our projects alongside major players in the space. With renewed claims in hand, Cruz is now evaluating future work programs and advancing strategic plans to unlock the value of our assets and position ourselves for sustained growth."
Figure 1
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
About Cruz Battery Metals Corp.
Cruz Battery Metals Corp. is a junior exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring, and developing high-potential projects in the battery metals sector. With a primary emphasis on lithium, the Company is advancing its portfolio of strategically located claims in Nevada-one of the most established and mining-friendly jurisdictions in the world. Cruz has also recently launched a strategic initiative to allocate a portion of its available cash reserves into select cryptocurrency assets as part of its diversification strategy.
Cruz currently has several battery metals focused projects located in the USA. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consist of the 4,938-acre 'Solar Lithium Project', the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project', and the recently acquired 580-acre 'Central Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project'. Cruz also has the 124-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties. Cruz reiterates that its primary business remains focused on advancing its U.S.-based battery metals projects. The company will continue to evaluate all investment opportunities prudently, with the goal of sustainable, long-term growth.
