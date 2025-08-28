War Update: 139 Combat Engagements On Frontline Over Past Day, Intense Fighting In Three Sectors
Russian forces carried out 84 air strikes and dropped 154 guided bombs. Additionally, they deployed 5,770 kamikaze drones and conducted 5,177 artillery strikes, including 86 from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).
Russian aviation targeted areas in Zarichchia (Sumy region), Bilohiria and Stepnohirsk (Zaporizhzhia region), and Mykolaivka (Kherson region).
Ukrainian aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck four clusters Russian personnel, weapons, and equipment, as well as one command post, four artillery pieces, and one ammunition depot.
In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the Russians carried out 17 air strikes, dropping 33 guided bombs, and conducted 245 artillery attacks, including four from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy assault actions.
In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions five times near Hlyboke, Kolodiazne, Vovchansk, and Kamianka.
In the Kupiansk sector, six clashes occurred; Ukrainian forces halted Russian assault attempts near Kupiansk.
In the Lyman sector, Russian troops carried out 20 attacks, attempting breakthroughs near Novomykhailivka, Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske, Serebrianka, and toward Yampil, Zakitne, Dronivka, and Shandryholove.
In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled three attacks near Fedorivka, Hryhorivka, and toward Siversk.
In the Toretsk sector, nine attacks were reported near Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.
In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 41 enemy assaults near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Udachne, Mayak, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, Novoukrainka, and toward Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Promin, Balahan, Novopavlivka, Chervonyi Lyman, and Pokrovsk.
In the Novopavlivka sector, the Russians launched 21 attacks near Filiia, Ivanivka, Voskresenka, Zaporizke, Tolstoi, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Piddubne, Komyshuvakha, Temyrivka, and toward Sichneve, Lisne.
In the Kramatorsk, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovske sectors, no offensive actions were recorded.
In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of Russian offensive groupings formation were spotted.
As previously reported, total Russian combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 28, 2025, amount to approximately 1,079,630 personnel, including 880 in the past 24 hours.
