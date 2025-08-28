Russian Massive Attack: In Kyiv, Victim Toll Climbs To 45, With Eight Fatalities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram .

“As of 8:30 a.m., the victim toll climbed to 45 due to the Russian attack on Kyiv,” the message said.

Read also: Russia's attack on Kyiv claims eight lives, Zelensky says

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops carried out a combined attack on Ukraine on the night of August 28. Eight people were killed in Kyiv.

