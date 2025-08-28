403
Capital Bank Concludes Golf Tournament in Amman
(MENAFN- Advvise) Capital Bank successfully concluded its Golf Tournament at Amman Golf Club, an event that brought together the bank’s private banking clients and club members in a vibrant blend of sportsmanship and social interaction.
The tournament was held as part of the strategic partnership between Capital Bank and Amman Golf Club, reflecting the bank’s commitment to placing clients at the center of its priorities. By offering exclusive experiences and comprehensive banking services, the bank continues to strengthen its relationships with clients.
The event welcomed a distinguished group of clients and partners, providing an opportunity for networking and knowledge-sharing in a friendly yet competitive sporting atmosphere. The tournament concluded with an awards ceremony honoring both participants and winners, emphasizing Capital Bank’s dedication to recognizing and rewarding its clients.
Through this initiative, Capital Bank reaffirms its position as a trusted financial partner, committed to enriching its clients’ lives with meaningful experiences while consistently delivering exceptional services and the highest standards of excellence.
