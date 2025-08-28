Clothing, Fertilizers Lead Industrial Exports In First Half Of 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 28 (Petra) -- National industrial exports posted solid growth during the first half of the year, with clothing, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, phosphates, and potash driving performance and boosting the overall value of exports.According to foreign trade data from the Department of Statistics, reviewed by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), six key industrial products accounted for 56% of total national exports, valued at JD 4.379 billion during the January–June period. These top exports included clothing, fertilizers, jewelry, pharmaceutical preparations, phosphates, and raw potash.Clothing exports maintained their lead, generating JD 831 million, up from JD 768 million in the same period last year an increase of 8.2%. Fertilizer exports recorded an even higher growth rate of 10.2%, reaching JD 487 million, compared to JD 442 million last year. Exports of pharmaceutical products also rose by 10%, totaling JD 308 million, up from JD 280 million.Meanwhile, phosphate exports saw a marginal increase of 0.8%, reaching JD 265 million, compared to JD 263 million during the first half of 2024. Potash exports climbed by 4.7%, totaling JD 244 million, up from JD 233 million in the same period last year.However, jewelry exports bucked the upward trend, dropping by 15.5% to JD 317 million, compared to JD 375 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.National exports, as defined by the Department of Statistics, include goods and services produced locally by Jordanian companies and institutions and sold to international markets, contributing significantly to the country's economic performance.