Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Secretary Of State, IAEA Director General Discuss Nuclear Safety Issues

US Secretary Of State, IAEA Director General Discuss Nuclear Safety Issues


2025-08-28 03:05:56
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Washington.
During the meeting, global nuclear safety issues were discussed, including the status of Ukrainian nuclear facilities, as well as the IAEA's efforts in monitoring activities and enhancing the safety of nuclear facilities.
The US Secretary of State affirmed the country's commitment to supporting the agency in developing the use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

MENAFN28082025000067011011ID1109986163

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search