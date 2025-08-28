403
Karan Gokul Sheshadri Wins Silver At National Heyball Championship Under Coach Pranit J Ramchandani
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India, 28th August 2025: – 16-year-old Bengaluru student Karan Gokul Sheshadri, who studies at Greenwood High International School, secured the Silver Medal in the recently concluded Boys Under 19 category at the National Heyball Championship in New Delhi. Karan has been training under the guidance of Pranit J Ramchandani, Head Coach and Founder of Heyball Academy Bangalore, for the past year and has shown steady improvement in his game. He now eyes greater glory as he prepares to compete at the World Junior Heyball Championship 2026 and aspires to turn professional, with several international championships lined up in the calendar.
A Year of Growth
Over the past year Karan has honed his skills at Heyball Academy Bangalore with a focus on improving his techniques, strategic play and mental approach to the game. Pranit J Ramchandani, who recently completed his Level 2 coaching certification in Belgium, has been mentoring young players in India and has a strong competitive record internationally.
Karan shared,“Training under Pranit sir has helped me improve my game. Winning this silver medal motivates me to aim higher as I prepare for the World Junior Heyball Championship 2026.”
A Sport on the Rise
Heyball is rapidly growing worldwide, with prize money across international events this year reaching close to 10 million US dollars. The sport is also preparing itself for possible inclusion in the Olympic Games in the near future, creating exciting opportunities for young players like Karan to pursue professional careers on the global stage.
Developing Players for Competitive Success
Heyball Academy Bangalore provides structured international standard coaching for young players. With a focus on discipline, technique, and strategic development, the academy supports students in reaching their potential at both national and international competitions.
Pranit J Ramchandani commented,“Karan's progress over the past year has been encouraging. The structured training and focus on skills and strategy are helping young players perform at higher levels.”
Karan's achievement reflects his dedication, consistent training and the support of structured coaching, while also highlighting the bright future of Heyball as it gains global recognition.
