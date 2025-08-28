403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Wellbeing Nutrition Is On Path To Achieve ₹350 CR Gross Sales By FY26
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, August 28th, 2025: Wellbeing Nutrition, one of India's leading science-first, clean-label nutrition brands, has recorded strong growth and is on track to clock ₹350 crore in gross sales in FY26. The company projects crossing ₹600 crore by FY27 while achieving profitability in Q4 FY27. Already CM3 positive*, Wellbeing Nutrition boasts market-leading gross margins, high customer retention and a rapidly growing consumer base of over 1 Million across 16,000 pin codes in India and 25 countries.
The company's growth has been driven by its strong presence across e-commerce, modern retail and pharmacies with 3,700 stores nationwide. International markets, including the US, UK, UAE and Southeast Asia, now contribute significantly to its growth, further strengthening its global footprint. The global business is expected to grow 5x in the following year. Over the last three years, Wellbeing Nutrition has delivered a steady CAGR of 70%, supported by innovative formats and clinically researched formulations.
Avnish Chhabria, Founder & CEO of Wellbeing Nutrition, said, "At Wellbeing Nutrition, our mission has always been to combine science with meaningful innovation to create products that improve everyday health. The strong growth we are witnessing, both in India and globally, is a validation of this vision. As we expand into new categories and markets, our focus remains on building a profitable, trusted and truly global nutrition brand."
Looking ahead, the company plans to expand into high-potential categories such as Kids Nutrition and Gut Health, while scaling deeper into retail and international markets. With a clear focus on science and scale, Wellbeing Nutrition is positioned to build one of India's most trusted global nutrition brands.
About Wellbeing Nutrition:
Founded in 2019 by Avnish Chhabria with Saurabh Kapoor joining as a co-founder 2021, Wellbeing Nutrition is a leading nutraceutical company dedicated to transforming your health. Wellbeing Nutrition strives to be consumers' lifelong partners in the pursuit of their holistic wellbeing with artfully curated and scientifically backed products. It offers a range of FDA-approved, gluten-free, and non-GMO products across various health categories, including sleep, gut health, beauty, stress, immunity, vitamins, and more. Each product is curated from the finest natural sources globally, ensuring precision and effectiveness.
Wellbeing Nutrition champions the science of living well by combining consumer insights, aesthetic value, and product innovation. The science of their products is backed by rigorous research, high-quality ingredients, and clinical studies to ensure transformative results. Hence, they focus on living well, addressing physical, mental, emotional, and social health to provide comprehensive wellness solutions. With a mission to provide high-quality, transparent, and sustainable nutrition solutions, Wellbeing Nutrition is redefining how people consume their nutrition and promoting the art and science of living well. The company has raised $10 million in a Series B round led by Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) and Fireside Ventures.
The company's growth has been driven by its strong presence across e-commerce, modern retail and pharmacies with 3,700 stores nationwide. International markets, including the US, UK, UAE and Southeast Asia, now contribute significantly to its growth, further strengthening its global footprint. The global business is expected to grow 5x in the following year. Over the last three years, Wellbeing Nutrition has delivered a steady CAGR of 70%, supported by innovative formats and clinically researched formulations.
Avnish Chhabria, Founder & CEO of Wellbeing Nutrition, said, "At Wellbeing Nutrition, our mission has always been to combine science with meaningful innovation to create products that improve everyday health. The strong growth we are witnessing, both in India and globally, is a validation of this vision. As we expand into new categories and markets, our focus remains on building a profitable, trusted and truly global nutrition brand."
Looking ahead, the company plans to expand into high-potential categories such as Kids Nutrition and Gut Health, while scaling deeper into retail and international markets. With a clear focus on science and scale, Wellbeing Nutrition is positioned to build one of India's most trusted global nutrition brands.
About Wellbeing Nutrition:
Founded in 2019 by Avnish Chhabria with Saurabh Kapoor joining as a co-founder 2021, Wellbeing Nutrition is a leading nutraceutical company dedicated to transforming your health. Wellbeing Nutrition strives to be consumers' lifelong partners in the pursuit of their holistic wellbeing with artfully curated and scientifically backed products. It offers a range of FDA-approved, gluten-free, and non-GMO products across various health categories, including sleep, gut health, beauty, stress, immunity, vitamins, and more. Each product is curated from the finest natural sources globally, ensuring precision and effectiveness.
Wellbeing Nutrition champions the science of living well by combining consumer insights, aesthetic value, and product innovation. The science of their products is backed by rigorous research, high-quality ingredients, and clinical studies to ensure transformative results. Hence, they focus on living well, addressing physical, mental, emotional, and social health to provide comprehensive wellness solutions. With a mission to provide high-quality, transparent, and sustainable nutrition solutions, Wellbeing Nutrition is redefining how people consume their nutrition and promoting the art and science of living well. The company has raised $10 million in a Series B round led by Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) and Fireside Ventures.
Company :-Jajabor Brand Consultancy
User :- Jaspreet Kaur
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment