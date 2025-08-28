403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indian actor Sonu Sood sells his apartment for Rs. 8.10 crore in Mumbai: Square Yards
(MENAFNEditorial) India actor Sonu Sood sold an apartment in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, for Rs. 8.10 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by online property portal squareyardson the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR) The transaction was registered in August 2025.
Mahalaxmi is a well-established locality in South Mumbai, renowned for its mix of residential, commercial, and cultural landmarks. Strategically positioned, Mahalaxmi offers excellent connectivity to key business districts like Lower Parel, Worli, and Nariman Point, making it a prime residential choice for professionals and businesspeople. The locality features a range of luxury high-rises, including some of the city’s most sought-after residential developments, offering stunning views of the Arabian Sea and the racecourse.
According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment sold by Sonu Sood is located in Lokhandwala Minerva. It has a carpet area of 1,247 sq.ft. (116 sq.m.) and built-up area of 139.07 sq. m. (~1,497 sq. ft.). The deal also includes two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 48.60 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000. Square Yards’ analysis of IGR property registration documents suggests that Sood bought the property in 2012 for Rs. 5.16 crore.
In 1999, Sonu Sood began his career through his first two Tamil language films, Kallazhagar and Nenjinile. He made his Hindi film debut with Shaheed-E-Azam (2002), where he played the role of Bhagat Singh. He rose to fame with popular films like Dabangg (2010) and Simmba (2018). Apart from Bollywood, he has also worked extensively in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema.
Mahalaxmi is a well-established locality in South Mumbai, renowned for its mix of residential, commercial, and cultural landmarks. Strategically positioned, Mahalaxmi offers excellent connectivity to key business districts like Lower Parel, Worli, and Nariman Point, making it a prime residential choice for professionals and businesspeople. The locality features a range of luxury high-rises, including some of the city’s most sought-after residential developments, offering stunning views of the Arabian Sea and the racecourse.
According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment sold by Sonu Sood is located in Lokhandwala Minerva. It has a carpet area of 1,247 sq.ft. (116 sq.m.) and built-up area of 139.07 sq. m. (~1,497 sq. ft.). The deal also includes two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 48.60 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000. Square Yards’ analysis of IGR property registration documents suggests that Sood bought the property in 2012 for Rs. 5.16 crore.
In 1999, Sonu Sood began his career through his first two Tamil language films, Kallazhagar and Nenjinile. He made his Hindi film debut with Shaheed-E-Azam (2002), where he played the role of Bhagat Singh. He rose to fame with popular films like Dabangg (2010) and Simmba (2018). Apart from Bollywood, he has also worked extensively in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment