Awqaf Ministry Hosts Semi-Finals Of Football Tournament For Imams, Muezzins

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced that the semi-final matches of the inaugural Imams, Muezzins, and Their Sons Football Tournament opened yesterday at the Ministry's sports grounds in Abu Hamour.

The four teams advancing to the semi-finals are Laqtifiya, Al Rayyan, Al Nasr, and Bousdara. Tonight's fixtures will see Laqtifiya face Al Rayyan, while Al Nasr takes on Bousdara. The two winners will progress to the final scheduled for Saturday, August 30, where the champion will be crowned.

Launched on August 10, the tournament is one of the Ministry's key community initiatives, bringing together 20 teams. It aims to strengthen bonds among imams, muezzins, and their families while promoting the importance of sports and healthy living. All matches are held in the evenings after the Isha prayer, creating an atmosphere of fellowship and spirituality.

The Ministry emphasized that the event reflects its commitment to making productive use of summer activities by offering a safe and purposeful environment for imams, muezzins, and their sons aged 16 and above. The tournament promotes teamwork, communication, and social cohesion, while reinforcing Islamic values that highlight the importance of strength, faith, and good character. Officials said the initiative also supports Qatar National Vision 2030 by encouraging sports as a way of life, while ensuring the highest standards of safety and security for participants. Quarter-final results saw Laqtifiya edge past Al Dhakhira on penalties, Al Nasr defeat Al Hilal, Al Rayyan overcome Musheireb 3–2, and Bousdara beat Al Ghariyah, setting up the semi-final clashes.

Players expressed their joy at advancing and praised the tournament's strong organization. Ayman, son of Imam Khalid Al-Ahdal and a player for Al Nasr, said his team prepared with intensive training and friendly matches ahead of the competition. Imam Shuaib Mohammed of Laqtifiya noted that the event strengthened bonds of brotherhood, while Khalid, son of Imam Abdulrahman Al-Maqtari of Al Rayyan, praised his team's comeback victory over Musheireb. Suleiman, son of Imam Mukhtar Momin from Bousdara, added that the championship allowed him to meet many imams and their sons in a spirit of cooperation and joy.

The Ministry underlined that the tournament is not just about sporting competition but carries a broader social message of cooperation, discipline, respect, and teamwork. It serves to balance the spiritual and physical dimensions of life, while raising awareness of sports as a cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle. The tournament will conclude on Saturday .