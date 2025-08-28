403
Emirati women’s empowerment: Steadfast approach rooted in national vision
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Emirati women have firmly established themselves as vital players in the UAE’s ambitious development journey, making their mark across all sectors, including the judiciary. Each year, Emirati Women’s Day shines a spotlight on this remarkable progress, serving as both a celebration of accomplishments and a renewed call to action. At the center of this movement is Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.
This year’s theme, ‘Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years,’ reflects Her Highness’s enduring dedication to placing women’s empowerment at the heart of national priorities. Her Highness has consistently championed the vital role of women in nation-building and has called for expanding their presence in all vital sectors by empowering them to lead and shape the future.
Under the leadership of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the General Women’s Union has played an instrumental role in expanding the influence of Emirati women across diverse fields. The Union has spearheaded national strategies to increase women’s participation in development, launched training programs to cultivate leadership and innovation skills among women, and promoted active political engagement.
These strategic efforts have translated into a stronger presence of Emirati women in high-level government and judicial roles, as well as broader empowerment in the economic sphere through support for entrepreneurship and small businesses.
As a result of these efforts, Emirati women today stand as a model of excellence, holding key positions, assuming vital responsibilities, participating in decision-making processes, and excelling in critical sectors such as space, the military, police, diplomacy, and the judiciary.
Emirati Women’s Day is a true reflection of the UAE’s visionary leadership, illuminating the path for future generations. It serves as a testament that the country’s continued growth and prosperity are built on the equal contributions of both women and men. On this day, women are not simply celebrated as ‘half of society,’ but recognised as the very foundation of its progress.
Reflecting on the role of Emirati women in the judiciary, I take deep pride in having been appointed as the first female judge in the Dubai courts under a decree issued by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This marked a pivotal chapter in my career, as I took the judicial oath before His Highness, an experience that will remain a lasting memory.
Since then, my journey has continued to be shaped by trust and responsibility. Today, I am proud to serve as the Director General of the Dubai Judicial Institute, appointed by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council. To be the first woman to hold this position is both an honour and a call to ensure that more women can walk the same path.
At the Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI), we are committed to reflecting and achieving our wise leadership’s vision of women empowerment. We actively work to increase female participation in DJI’s training programs, engage women judges as trainers across diverse programs in recognition of their extensive practical expertise and remarkable training skills, and attract talented women into our administrative teams. Emirati women have consistently demonstrated their capability in leading institutional work with professionalism and dedication.
The journey of Emirati women in the judicial field represents a shift from participation to leadership. Since my appointment as the first female judge, and with women now holding senior leadership roles within judicial institutions, Emirati women have proven that success is built on two fundamental pillars - unwavering will and determination - supported by a strong institutional framework and the guidance of our wise leadership.
Today, as we commemorate Emirati Women’s Day, we see the tangible results of this empowerment across every sector and discipline, shaping a bright future. Emirati women are no longer just participants but are pioneers and role models, carrying the values of authenticity and the spirit of innovation. At the Dubai Judicial Institute, we continue to draw inspiration from their achievements as we continue women's empowerment, which remains a cornerstone for building a brighter and more inclusive future for our nation.
