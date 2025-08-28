Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TDC NET Holding Financial Report First Half 2025


2025-08-28 03:01:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) August 2025

TDC NET Holding Semi-Annual Results Report 2025

TDC NET Holding has released the results of the first half year of 2025. The report highlights the TDC NET Holding accomplishments and financial performance during this period, showcasing our dedication to empower green digital connections.

Click here to access the full report.

TDC tickers
Reuters TDC.CO.
Bloomberg TDC DC.

For any inquiries related to the above, kindly reach out to TDC NET using the contact details provided below.

For investor enquiries:
Frederik Wagner, phone: +45 25 21 82 76
e-mail: ...

Press contact:
Lasse Bjerre Sørensen, phone: +45 29 29 23 33
e-mail: ...

Attachment

  • TDC NET Holding Press Release H1 2025 - Final

