Space Cybersecurity Market Anticipated To Grow At 11.7% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Space Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is The Space Cybersecurity Market In 2025?

There has been a significant expansion in the size of the space cybersecurity market in the past few years. It is expected to progress from a market valuation of $4.96 billion in 2024 to $5.55 billion in 2025, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The notable expansion during the historic phase is due to an increase in reliance on satellite-powered communication, amplified risks from nation-state cyber activities, the augmented use of commercial space resources in military ventures, a surge in the quantity of satellites and space assets, and the ascent of cyber-incident occurrences targeting ground control systems.

The space cybersecurity market size is anticipated to experience swift expansion in the coming years, reaching $8.67 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The predicted growth during this period is due to factors such as increased commercialization and privatization of space, a rise in large constellation deployments, the escalation in space-based data services and edge computing, as well as augmented international regulations and cybersecurity mandates. Key trends during this forecast period are anticipated to include the merging of cyber and electronic warfare in space, the shift towards zero-trust infrastructures in satellite networks, the development of space-specific cybersecurity frameworks and standards, the growth of satellite-as-a-service models, and an emphasis on the security of satellite component supply chains.

Download a free sample of the space cybersecurity market report:



What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Space Cybersecurity Market?

The growth of the space cybersecurity market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing usage of cloud infrastructure. This infrastructure, which includes servers, storage, networking, and virtualization software, is the backbone of cloud computing and provides on-demand computing resources over the internet. The prevalence of cloud infrastructure is rising due to its capacity to facilitate real-time data processing and analysis for space operations, boasting scalable computing power and worldwide access. Space cybersecurity benefits from cloud infrastructure that provides scalable, on-demand computing resources for immediate threat detection and response. Not only does the technology support global data sharing and analytics, but it also boosts the security of satellite systems and ground networks. For example, in December 2023, Eurostat, a government agency based in Luxembourg, reported that 45.2% of companies purchased cloud computing services, a rise of 4.2% from 41% in 2021. This growing uptake of cloud infrastructure is propelling the expansion of the space cybersecurity market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Space Cybersecurity Industry?

Major players in the Space Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2025 include:

. RTX Corporation

. Airbus SE

. The Boeing Company

. Lockheed Martin Corporation

. General Dynamics Corporation

. Northrop Grumman Corporation

. BAE Systems plc

. Thales Group

. L3Harris Technologies Inc.

. Leonardo S.p.A.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Space Cybersecurity Market In The Globe?

Leading companies in the cybersecurity market for space are prioritizing the development of superior threat surveillance and cooperative platforms to boost global space protection, reduce cyber threats, and fortify international cooperation. These platforms pertain to systems that facilitate immediate detection, evaluation, and counteraction to cyber threats aimed at space infrastructure, while promoting the sharing of information among worldwide stakeholders. For instance, the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Space ISAC), a nonprofit organization based in the U.S., initiated its UK Global Hub in April 2025. This strategic move improves worldwide threat surveillance and reinforces global space safety by stimulating cross-border cooperation, immediate intelligence dissemination, and organized incident reaction across government entities, private organizations, and research institutes. The hub uses cutting-edge analysis and automatic threat-detection systems to safeguard crucial space infrastructure - including satellites and terrestrial stations - from progressively complex cyber threats.

What Segments Are Covered In The Space Cybersecurity Market Report?

The space cybersecurity market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offering: Solutions, Services

2) By Platform: Satellites, Launch Vehicles, Ground Stations, Spaceports And Launch Facilities, Command And Control Centers, Other Platforms

3) By Application: Satellite Communications, Earth Observation, Navigation, Space Exploration, Other Applications

4) By End Use: Government And Military, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Solutions: Network Security, Endpoint And Internet Of Things (IoT) Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Data Protection, Identity And Access Management (IAM), Other Solutions

2) By Services: Managed Services, Professional Services

View the full space cybersecurity market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Space Cybersecurity Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America emerged as the leading region in the Space Cybersecurity Global Market. The report anticipates a projected growth trend for this region. The regions thoroughly analyzed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Space Cybersecurity Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Military Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2025

report/military-cybersecurity-global-market-report

Cybersecurity Services Global Market Report 2025

report/cybersecurity-services-market

Automotive Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2025

report/automotive-cybersecurity-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.