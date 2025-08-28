Satellite Connectivity Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape And Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Large Will The Satellite Connectivity Market Be By 2025?

The growth of the satellite connectivity market has been exponential in the past few years, expanding from a value of $7.61 billion in 2024 to an estimated $8.37 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The vigorous growth during this period can be credited to the high demand from maritime and aviation industries, military and defense communication requirements, the synergy with 5g networks, a significant increase in private sector investment, and the expansion of telemedicine in isolated regions.

In the coming years, the satellite connectivity market is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching $12.10 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. Factors contributing to this projected growth during the forecast period include the burgeoning demand for the internet, digital inclusion endeavours by governments, deployment of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, increasing usage of phased array antennas and the growing prominence of IoT applications. The adoption of miniaturised satellite components, the evolution of software-defined satellites, the introduction of hybrid networks, enhancements in satellite technology, and better spectrum efficiency are key trends expected to shape the market in the forecast period.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Satellite Connectivity Market Landscape?

The escalating necessity for high-speed internet connectivity is predicted to fuel the expansion of the satellite connectivity market in the future. High-speed internet connectivity implies internet access facilitating swift data transfer and reception. The surge in high-speed internet connectivity can be attributed to the consumers' inclination towards quicker, more dependable, and perpetually available digital experiences. Satellite connectivity aids high-speed internet connectivity by providing internet access in remote, rural, or underserved zones where the customary wired infrastructure (like fiber or cable) is either not present or too costly to establish. For example, in June 2024, as stated by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, a US-based government agency, the percentage of individuals residing in homes with access to both fixed and mobile internet connections climbed up to 72% by 2023, in contrast to 69% in 2021. Hence, the rising demand for high-speed internet connectivity is steering the expansion of the satellite connectivity market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Satellite Connectivity Market?

Major players in the Satellite Connectivity Global Market Report 2025 include:

. General Dynamics

. Honeywell International Inc.

. Thales Group

. L3Harris Technologies Inc.

. Leonardo S.p.A

. SpaceX Corp.

. Viasat Inc.

. SES

. Aselasan AS

. Inmarsat Global Ltc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Satellite Connectivity Industry ?

Major players in the satellite connectivity industry are focusing on the development of sophisticated solutions such as phased array antennas, which permit instantaneous electronic beam direction and multi-object tracking without requiring movement. These innovative antennas prove instrumental for high-precision and high-speed radar and communication systems, being designed from numerous compact antenna elements arranged in a specific pattern that collaboratively form a directional beam of radio emission. For example, American e-commerce, cloud computing, and satellite communication giant, Amazon, unveiled its Kuiper internet satellites in 2025. This network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites is part of the Project Kuiper initiative, aimed at delivering global high-speed, low-latency broadband internet, with a particular focus on remote and under-served regions across the globe. Furthermore, it provides improved connectivity solutions specifically designed for Internet of Things (IoT) devices, thus facilitating uninterrupted communication in areas where standard infrastructure is not available.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Satellite Connectivity Market

The satellite connectivity market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Video, Fixed, Mobility

2) By Orbit: Elliptical, Geostationary Earth Orbit, Low Earth Orbit, Medium Earth Orbit

3) By Application: Earth Observation, Communication, Navigation Or Surveillance

4) By End User: Civil And Earth Observation, Government And Military, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Video: Broadcast Video, Video Contribution And Distribution, Direct-To-Home (DTH)

2) By Fixed: Consumer Broadband, Enterprise And Government Networks, Backhaul And Trunking

3) By Mobility: Maritime, Aeronautical, Land-Mobile

Satellite Connectivity Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global satellite connectivity market and is anticipated to continue growing at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period. The regions analyzed in this market report include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

