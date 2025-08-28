OAS Mobility Brings Warmth And Independence With The Launch Of The OAS Air Pro Electric Wheelchair

OAS Air Pro electric wheelchair delivers freedom with a compact 33lb design, small turning radius, and suitcase-size folding convenience.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OAS Mobility today announced the launch of the OAS Air Pro , a next-generation electric wheelchair designed to set a new standard for portability, safety, and independence. At just 33 lbs without the battery, the Air Pro is one of the lightest wheelchairs in its category, yet offers advanced engineering, a 30-inch turning radius, and a suitcase-size folding design that empowers seniors and people with disabilities to move freely and confidently.Quote from Leadership“Our mission is to design mobility solutions that go beyond function,” said Alice, CEO of OAS Mobility.“The Air Pro was engineered with empathy-light enough for travel, smart enough for tight spaces, and strong enough to restore dignity and joy in daily life.”Advanced Engineering FeaturesLightweight & Portable·33 lbs frame (without battery) for effortless lifting and transport·Suitcase-size folding for easy storage in trunks, closets, and airplane overhead compartments·Airline-approved lithium battery supports stress-free travelManeuverability & Control·30-inch turning radius enables smooth navigation in narrow hallways and tight corners·One-hand joystick control offers intuitive handling for new and experienced users·Brushless motor technology ensures quiet operation, efficiency, and long-term reliabilitySafety & Comfort·Intelligent electromagnetic braking system delivers secure stops on slopes and uneven surfaces·Ergonomic seat and backrest designed for extended use·Durable lightweight frame balances strength and portabilityUser ExperienceThe OAS Air Pro is designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life, whether for home use, assisted-living facilities, or international travel. Its combination of comfort, safety, and portability allows users to reclaim independence while providing caregivers with greater peace of mind.Closing with Context & AuthorityThe launch of the OAS Air Pro reflects OAS Mobility's commitment to innovation with compassion, advancing mobility solutions that empower people to live with confidence and dignity.For more details, to request a demo, or to explore purchase options, please visit oasmobility.About OAS MobilityOAS Mobility is a leader in innovative mobility solutions, dedicated to creating products that combine advanced engineering with human-centered design. From lightweight electric wheelchairs to smart mobility devices, OAS Mobility delivers solutions that help seniors and individuals with disabilities live more independent, fulfilling lives.

