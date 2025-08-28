403
Sony Exhibits at ADIHEX 2025
(MENAFN- ruderfinn atteline) (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 27 August 2025) – Sony Middle East and Africa is set to exhibit at Abu Dhabi International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2025, taking place from 30 August to 7 September at the ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi.
Recognized as the region’s leading celebration of heritage, outdoor pursuits, and modern lifestyle innovations, visitors can explore Sony’s complete range of product offerings, located at the entrance of Hall 3, daily from 11AM to 10PM.
Tailored to all ages and interests, whether for families, or outdoor adventurers, visitors can expect personalized experiences across the product categories with offerings such as the award-winning 1000X Series noise cancelling headphones, the ULT Power Sound Series engineered for both indoor majlis gatherings and outdoor adventures and more.
Jobin Joejoe, Managing Director, Sony Middle East and Africa, comments “ADIHEX provides the perfect stage to showcase how Sony’s innovation connects with the passions of our local audience. From cinematic home entertainment to adrenaline-fuelled gaming and the art of wildlife photography, our ecosystem offers something for everyone - families, enthusiasts, and professionals alike. We look forward to delivering experiences that are strengthened by partnerships such as ADIHEX, ensuring that our product offerings are easily accessible to Sony fans.
At the core of the offering on display lies the latest BRAVIA 5 98” TV, for consumers who seek premium entertainment solutions that match their lifestyle aspirations, offering the most authentic cinematic experience at home.
For those looking to capture equestrian moments with exceptional precision, can do so with Sony’s range of Alpha cameras and G Master lenses, using advanced AI capabilities to recognize and track various subjects, delivering consistent results across shooting conditions.
In a regional first since its global launch, the complete Sony INZONE gaming range is being showcased including gaming headsets, monitors and gaming accessories. Designed to enhance your FPS gameplay experience, every surface detail was shaped through co-creation with FNATIC for speed, precision, and stability at top-level play.
Thoughtfully designed for improved comfort and performance is the addition of the REON Pocket Pro, Sony’s latest innovation now available in the UAE. Ideal for the outdoor enthusiasts, this wearable cooling and warming device features an enhanced heat-dissipation mechanism offering double the airflow and improved heat absorption to manage temperature transitions in a variety of environments.
Set to deliver tailored offerings, Sony will also extend complimentary tickets, exclusive discounts as well as curated giveaways running throughout the event. Grab your tickets now by registering on Sonyworld.ae.
