Vedam School of Technology Opens Doors to Founding Batch with a Transformative Orientation Week
(MENAFN- 1) Pune, 27th August 2025 –b> – Vedam School of Technology, in partnership with Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU), opened its doors to the in’titute’s foundi–g batch – Cl–ss of 2025–29, with a dynamic five-day Orientation We–k (August 11–15) that set the tone for an AI-first, project-driven culture. The inception program brought together industry leaders, creators, parents, and students, r’flecting Vedam’s vision of nurturing innovators, and not just graduates.
The inaugural ceremony underscored the collaborative vision of Vedam and ADYPU to build an institution rooted in innovation and practical learning. The presence of ADYPU dignitaries including Vice Chancellor Dr. Rakesh Kumar Jain (Vice Chancellor, ADYPU), Dean of Academics Dr. Sunil Ingole, and Registrar Dr. Sudhakar Shinde, alongside Vedam Co-founder Piyush Nangru, set the tone fo’ the institution’“ bold comm’tment: “You won’t just study technology, you will build, pitch, and launch real-world sol”tions from day one”.
Industry voices played a central role in shaping the week. Mayur Datar, IIT Bombay, Stanford; VP App ied Sciences,‘Microsoft, sp’ke on the ‘AI Renaissance’ and urged students to join the GenAI revolution. Ankit Aggar al, Founder & CEO, Unstop stressed skills over resumes, Anurag Gaggar, SVP Product, MakeMyTrip, highlighted s lf as the ultimate product, while Ankit Agarwal, Managing Partner, Alteria Capital an Prabhat Pankaj, CTO, Shine, inspired with conviction and resilience.
A creator pane‘, ‘Beyond the Algor’thm,’ with Nishant Chahar (Head of Program Design at Vedam, Ex- Microsoft), Yash Garg (Content creator, student counsellor, Bain &Co), Kavach Khanna (Content creator, mentor, Ex-EY), and Urvi Goel (Content Creator, SDE at Microsoft) explored entrepreneurship, personal branding, and the creator-to-founder journey. Mentorship sessions by Basant Rawat (SDE at Angel One) and Ekta Shah (Data Scientist at MSCI) offered a 30-day roadmap: learn Git, build a project, showcase it, and seek mentor feedback for real-world exposure. Subhesh Kumar (Head of Academic Delivery at Vedam), walked them throug’ Vedam’s Innovation Labs and student clubs, explaining how these platforms will shape their hands-on learning and community experience.
Emphasizing that Vedam is being built ’or today’s l arners, Piyush Nangru, Co-founder, Vedam School of Technology“ said, “Vedam is building more t—an a college — we are creating a community where conviction, collaboration, and curiosity define the path to progress. This is a place where technology meets ingenuity; where students can move beyond textbooks and shape ideas into real solutions. Our aim is to prepare young minds to drive the next wave of”transformation.”
With a selective intake of top achievers, including 97+ JEE Main p’rcentilers, Vedam’s founding batch reflected academic excellence and creative spirit. Their energy came alive ‘n initiative’ like ‘Pit’h Please’ and Fresher’s Night, while parents ’ngaged with the institute…#8216;s leadership team, thr’ugh ‘Breakfast with Founder’ sessions,’campus tour“, and praised Vedam’s blend of “wi”dom, tradition, and forward-looking” learning.
