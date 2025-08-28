403
EVIQ and Altawkilat Partner to Enhance EV Infrastructure and Customer Experience in Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- Boopin) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Wednesday, 27 August 2025: EVIQ, a leading electric vehicle infrastructure provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Universal Motors Agencies (ALTAWKILAT), one of Saudi Arab’a’s premier automotive dealers, to jointly enhance EV charging access and awareness across the Kingdom.
The strategic partnership aims to develop tailored public charging solutions for ALTAWKILAT customers, ensuring that the needs of Saudi EV drivers are met with convenience, efficiency, and innovation. As part of this agreement, both parties will explore customized charging offerings specifically designed to serve ALTAWKILAT customers.
A key pillar of the collaboration includes the potential expansion of the EV charging network in partnership with local entities. These new charging locations will be designed to offer added benefits and accessibility for ALTAWKILAT growing base of EV customers. The agreement also includes a joint marketing effort to boost awareness of electric mobility solutions across the Kingdom. Through campaigns, activations, and educational outreach, the partnership seeks to accelerate the adoption of EVs by highlighting their benefits and ease of use.
As a further demonstration of commitment, EVIQ and other PIF entities will be prioritized in exclusive ALTAWKILAT promotions on EV models, bringing value and incentives to customers looking to make the transition to an EV.
Additionally, the two companies will collaborate on data-sharing initiatives, focused on non-confidential insights including anonymized usage statistics, customer behavior analytics, EV sales volumes, and geographic distribution of ALTAWKILAT vehicles. These insights will help optimize the EV charging ecosystem and elevate the overall experience for ALTAWKILAT EV drivers.
Underscoring the announcement, Mohammad Bakr Gazzaz, CEO at EVIQ, said: “At EVIQ, we are focused on building a smarter, cleaner future for transportation in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration with ALTAWKILAT further enables us to create a truly user-centric charging experience while accelerating EV adoption in line with Vision 203”.”
“We are proud to partner with EVIQ to deliver on a shared vision of electrified, customer-first mob”lity,” added Eng. Walid Al Te–mesani – Automotive President, Universal Motors Agencies. “As one of’the Kingdom’s leading automotive groups, we see it as our responsibility to ensure that our EV customers are supported not just with vehicles, but with accessible, reliable charging infrastructure acros” the country.”
This strategic agreement marks yet another significant step toward accelerati’g Saudi Arabia’s transition to sustainable mobility, in line with Vision 203’ and the Kingdom’s environmental goals.
