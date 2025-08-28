Double The Sweetness - A New Chapter For Guangxi's Sugar Industry
Guangxi Sungain Sugar Industry Group Co., Ltd., as a leading enterprise, achieved a significant increase in its daily sugarcane processing capacity during the 2024/2025 crushing season. Relying on the "Eucalyptus Out, Sugarcane In" strategy and full-process mechanized planting, the group is accelerating the implementation of the "Second Entrepreneurship and Second Development" strategy to build a new benchmark for green, efficient, and clustered diversified industrialization. It fully drives the sustainable economic and social development of the local area and injects impetus into further consolidating Guangxi's leading strategic position in China's sugar industry.
In recent years, Guangxi's sugar industry has continuously undergone transformation and upgrading, blazing a high-quality development path featuring "technology + scale + green development". It has moved from traditional sugar refining to intelligent processing, and from "sweetness for one season" to "sweetness throughout the year". The industrial chain has been constantly extended, with new formats such as bagasse power generation and deep processing of sugarcane by-products rising rapidly. Today, Guangxi's sugar industry not only ensures supply and stabilizes the market but also expands exports and strengthens the industry, becoming a powerful driver for rural revitalization and an important pillar of the regional economy.
