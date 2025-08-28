Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Decisions Of The Board Meeting Of“Valstybės Investicinis Kapitalas” UAB


2025-08-28 02:15:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The board of the state-owned company UAB "Valstybės investicinis kapitalas" (legal entity code 305611945) has decided to approve the increase in the authorized capital of UAB "EPSO-G Invest". UAB "Valstybinis investicinis kapitalas" has owned 49 percent of the shares of UAB "EPSO-G Invest". UAB "EPSO-G Invest" legal entity code 306949519 authorized capital is increased by EUR 3,655,600 from EUR 3,750,000 to EUR 7,405,600, by issuing 3,655,600 ordinary registered intangible shares of UAB "EPSO-G Invest" with a nominal value of EUR 1, the issue price of a share is EUR 10.

The Board of UAB "Valstybės investicinis kapitalas" also approved the acquisition of 1,791,244 ordinary registered intangible shares of UAB "EPSO-G Invest", the total issue price of which is equal to EUR 17,912,440.

Contact person:

Vaidas Daktariunas
Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +370 618 29216
E-mail : ...


