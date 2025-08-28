Decisions Of The Board Meeting Of“Valstybės Investicinis Kapitalas” UAB

The Board of UAB "Valstybės investicinis kapitalas" also approved the acquisition of 1,791,244 ordinary registered intangible shares of UAB "EPSO-G Invest", the total issue price of which is equal to EUR 17,912,440.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.