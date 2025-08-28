Decisions Of The Board Meeting Of“Valstybės Investicinis Kapitalas” UAB

Decisions Of The Board Meeting Of“Valstybės Investicinis Kapitalas” UAB
The Board of UAB "Valstybės investicinis kapitalas" also approved the acquisition of 1,791,244 ordinary registered intangible shares of UAB "EPSO-G Invest", the total issue price of which is equal to EUR 17,912,440.
Contact person:
Vaidas Daktariunas
Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +370 618 29216
E-mail : ...
