Adios' Ready-To-Drink Tequila Debuts From Cookies, CKS Distro, LTNC, And Casa Rica

Casa Rica and Cookies raise the bar with 'Adios,' a bold RTD tequila line in four flavors.

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“From the heart of Jalisco to the future shelves of domestic and global retailers, Casa Rica Tequila is rising – fast, focused, and unapologetically bold,” said Andrei McQuillan , Co-CEO of Casa Rica Tequila.Upper Street Marketing Inc. (OTC: UPPR) announced a significant milestone for Casa Rica Tequila through a partnership with Cookies and NextGen Beverages, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCID: LTNC) and the maker of performance drink brand LOCK'DIN Beverages. The collaboration introduces Adiós, a tequila-based ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail line launching in four flavors: mango, lime, spicy, and strawberry.The Adiós brand reflects Casa Rica's values of tradition, craftsmanship, and cultural relevance. According to the company, this launch is expected to drive brand awareness and revenue growth in both domestic and international markets.“The partnership with Adiós, Cookies, and Berner himself is a legitimate game changer. On top of the halo that Adiós' momentum brings to Casa Rica, this partnership accelerates our timelines. The Adiós RTD will amplify distribution and help to fast-track expansion into other major markets,” said McQuillan.The launch strategy was designed to maximize exposure. A brand-centric video featuring ambassadors Manny Pacquiao and Brandon Figueroa debuted globally on July 19 during the Pacquiao vs. Barrios fight on Amazon Prime. Pre-sale orders surpassed 10,000 cases within days, while Adiós secured more than 133.7 million media impressions at AdiósSpirits. LTNC projects Q3 revenue of $7–$ 8 million and Q4 revenue of $12–$ 15 million, with international expansion scheduled for early 2026.Key elements of the partnership include:Wide-scale distribution and retail rollout beginning August 15 in California and Texas, followed by national Direct-to-Consumer availability via Flaviar.Brand amplification through association with Cookies and its network of cultural influencers.Market differentiation by offering craft tequila RTDs made without additives, emphasizing authenticity and accessibility.Cookies, founded by entrepreneur and musician Gilbert Milam Jr. (known as Berner), has evolved from a lifestyle brand into a global cultural influencer. The company's partnership with Casa Rica and NextGen Beverages reflects a shared commitment to authenticity, creativity, and innovation.Additional information on RTD trends is available via industry publications, including Backbar Academyand Beverage DailyFor Further Information, Contact:Upper Street Marketing Inc.Phone: 310.623.7551Email: ...Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:Statements in this press release may be“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including: (i) the ability of UPPR to execute business plans, (ii) product demand and market acceptance, (iii) access to financing, (iv) ability to attract qualified sales representatives, (v) competition and pricing pressures, (vi) changes in laws, regulations, or policies, (vii) risks of product recalls, and (viii) general market and economic conditions. UPPR does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

