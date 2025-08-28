UN Security Council Members, EXCEPT US, Call Gaza Famine 'Man-Made Crisis'

At the UN Security Council, all members except the United States declared Gaza's famine a 'man-made crisis,' directly linking it to Israel's blockade and restrictions on aid. The US stood apart, avoiding the term, as humanitarian agencies warn of catastrophic starvation levels among civilians.

